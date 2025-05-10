‘Pirates in the Caribbean?’ US issues new travel advisory for Cuba and Trinidad

The US has updated travel warnings for Cuba, Trinidad & Tobago, and several Caribbean nations due to crime and safety concerns. For Cuba, travelers should "exercise increased caution," says an advisory by the US Department of State. US has issued new travel advisory for Cuba and Trinidad.(UnSplash)

Petty crimes like pickpocketing and car break-ins are common. Violent crimes, including armed robbery, are rising. Power outages are frequent, sometimes lasting 12 hours or more. Visitors should avoid flaunting expensive items in public and stay alert at all times.

Which Caribbean nations are a risk?

Trinidad & Tobago now has a "reconsider travel" warning due to violent crimes like murder, kidnapping, and assault. Some areas in Port of Spain are especially risky. Even some American officials working in those regions are prohibited from visiting some areas there.

The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos also have Level 2 ("exercise increased caution") warnings due to high crime rates.

These warnings could hurt tourism, which many Caribbean islands rely on. They also show growing tensions between the US and some nations.

What do the travel advisories say?

The state advisory for Cuba warning US travelers, reads, “Prepare for prolonged power outages by keeping mobile phones and portable battery banks charged, having flashlights and spare batteries easily accessible, stocking up on nonperishable food and water, preparing alternative methods to meet your medical needs.”

Meanwhile, the advisory for Trinidad and Tobago says, “If you decide to travel to Trinidad and Tobago use caution when walking or driving at night. Avoid poorly lit or remote areas. Be aware of possible online dating scams, either for potential financial theft or physical harm. Stay aware of your surroundings.”

“Do not display signs of wealth, like cash, expensive watches, or jewelry. Stay alert when visiting banks and ATMs. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt unless forced into a vehicle or remote area. Check local media for breaking events. Be prepared to adjust your plans”, the advisory continued.

Will these travel warnings have an impact?

The US travel advisories could have a severe impact on tourism in these countries as they are economically reliant on American travelers vacationing here. With bilateral relationships of some of the Caribbean countries deteriorating with the US, these advisories are more like a precautionary measure, especially because of increasing crime in these regions.