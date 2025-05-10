Menu Explore
100 Brits vs 100 Americans: New TikTok trend about bare-knuckle fight surfaces

ByShrey Banerjee
May 10, 2025 12:56 AM IST

A new thought experiment is doing the rounds on TikTok about who will win a bare-knuckle brawl, Brits or Americans

It was not long ago that netizens were mulling on whether 100 men could subdue a gorilla in a fight. But now, there is another trend about who will win a bare-knuckle fight if it happened between 100 Brits and 100 Americans. A TikTok user having nearly 80,000 followers, claimed that he has come up with a new thought experiment. The user took to writing, "100 British people versus 100 Americans. One big room. No weapons. Who's winning?"

New thought experiment viral on TikTok(REUTERS)
New thought experiment viral on TikTok(REUTERS)

The video that came up has been viewed nearly a million times, and now Brits and Americans have joined in on this "intense" debate about a bare-knuckle fight. Some Americans remained rather humble and quippy with their responses, with one user saying, "'I'm American and we can't fight. All we know is guns." Another user, who appeared to bat for the Brits, surrendered rather early, saying, “'I'm British we don't stand a chance sorry.”

New thought experiment goes viral

TikTok users have been going berserk over multiple thought experiments in the last few days. This even included Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who joined in on the debate if 100 men could defeat a gorilla.

The posed question by the TikTok creator crossed a million views in a rather short time. Moreover, the creator, @2mwad_ , also clarified the conditions of this bare-knuckle fight, claiming that the 100 Brits should be comprise of 20 people from Birmingham, London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Liverpool.

For the US side, he suggested 20 people each from Louisiana, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Texas. Thousands were backing the UK to win in this fight, while some Americans proudly claimed that "Texas and Louisiana are all you need!" to win this fight.

Some users even revisited their taste in history. User Spicy Fireball reacted strongly through a comment: "So we forgot 1775?"

