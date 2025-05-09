Power mom! Press Secy Karoline Leavitt seen working while feeding baby, netizens inspired

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was seen in a picture typing with one hand and feeding her son with the other. This picture has gone viral on the Internet within a few hours, and netizens are simply going gaga at her commitment at work, while balancing her family duties simultaneously. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary(Bloomberg)

The picture was posted by Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin a couple of hours ago, and it has already touched more than 30,000 hearts since then.

The Trump Tracker profile (@trackingdonald) replied to this picture with another one where the family is seen. The comment read, “Here they are with their groomer! … I mean groom.”

Netizens in awe

Another X user lauded Leavitt's commitments saying, “It’s incredible what inner strength women possess – truly admirable. Many men would have already broken under such challenges. That’s why it’s so important that children grow up with the loving strength and stability of a mother.”

Other users hailed her love for her child and fulfiling her duties while at work. A comment read, “Women can be lawyers, executives, doctors, engineers, whatever they want, and it’s impressive, but nothing will ever impress me more than a woman who raises children well.”

Some social media users criticize “effort”

However, there were a few comments that criticized the fact Leavitt has to work while taking care of her child. One of them read, "Very disturbing. Women should not be working with young children. It’s horrible to normalize this. A government that was actually right-wing would be doing the opposite."

Another reply to this comment bashed Leavitt saying, “This photo is literally evil and modernistic. A mother should give full attention to the child, this woman is a narcissist.”

Karoline Leavitt is currently the youngest White House press secretary in history at just 27, and has a 32-year age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio. The couple got married just days before President Trump's Inauguration ceremony. They were engaged since the Christmas season of 2023, and welcomed their son “Niko” on July 10 last year.