Stefon Diggs and Cardi B make it official, spotted holding hands at Knicks game| Video

NFL star Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B have officially gone public with their relationship. The couple made a surprise courtside appearance at the New York Knicks game on Monday night. Video of the Cardi B and Diggs arriving hand in hand quickly went viral, confirming months of speculation about their rumored romance. Later, the two were seen sitting side by side and enjoying the game. NFL star Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B have officially gone public with their relationship.(AP and X)

Dating speculation between rapper Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs began in October 2024, when the two were first spotted together at a club. Rumors intensified in April 2025 after the pair were seen getting cozy during the first weekend of Coachella. A video of them dancing together surfaced on Instagram, further fueling speculation. Cardi B’s ex-husband, Offset, even commented on the clip, writing, "I'm happy for her!"

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset's on-again, off-again relationship began in 2016. The two started dating in 2017 and secretly married on September 20 of that year. They first split in 2018 but reconciled shortly after. In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce citing alleged infidelity, though they reunited again not long after. The couple finally called it quits in December 2023. Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024. One month later, in August, she announced her third pregnancy.

In March 2025, Cardi B claimed that Offset had been sending her threatening messages, which she shared with his new girlfriend, model Melanie Jayda.

“This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me—begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” Cardi said during a conversation on X Spaces. “All that s--t, he was mad.”

“This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex. That’s the type of s--t I’ve been dealing with,” she continued.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has a daughter named Nova. The identity of the child’s mother has not been publicly disclosed. Diggs was previously linked to actress Tae Heckard, whom he reportedly began dating around 2019. However, details surrounding their relationship and eventual breakup remain unclear.