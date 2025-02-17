Menu Explore
Cardi B sparks dating rumours with American football player Stefon Diggs after being spotted together on Valentines Day

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 17, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Singer Cardi B and football player Stefon Diggs sparked dating rumours after the two were spotted together in Miami (US) on Valentine’s Day

Singer Cardi B and American football player Stefon Diggs have reignited dating speculation after being seen together in Miami on Valentine’s Day. The Grammy-winning rapper and Houston Texans player were spotted arriving at a Miami hotel in the early hours of Saturday morning, sparking further intrigue regarding their relationship status.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were spotted together in Mimai on Valentines Day
According to a report by TMZ, Cardi was spotted stepping out in an elegant, figure-hugging cocktail dress, while Diggs sported an all-red outfit, including a matching jacket and baseball cap. Witnesses reported that the pair returned to the hotel late night, suggesting they had spent the evening together.

This is not the first time Cardi and Stefon have been seen in each other’s company. Just last week, the two were spotted at a nightclub in New York City, further fuelling rumours of a possible romance.

Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset in August last year, has been making waves with her post-breakup outings. While her initial split from the Migos rapper appeared amicable, tensions have escalated in recent months, with Cardi even making headlines for a controversial remark suggesting she wished Offset would "get hit by a bus."

Despite the drama, Cardi appears to be moving forward with her personal life. Whether this latest Miami encounter was simply a friendly outing or indicative of something deeper remains to be seen, but fans are keenly watching for the next development in this unfolding story.

