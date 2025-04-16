Offset has surprising reaction to estranged wife Cardi B's rumoured romance with Stefon Diggs

Offset had a surprising reaction to his estranged wife Cardi B's rumoured romance with Stefon Diggs. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker recently made headlines for cosying up to the New England Patriots wide receiver at Coachella over the weekend. As photos and videos of the 32-year-old rapper dancing on the NFL star's lap went viral on social media, the Migos alum shared his thoughts. Offset reacts to Cardi B's rumoured romance with Stefon Diggs(Getty, Reuters)

Offset reacts to Cardi B's alleged romance with Stefon Diggs

In a post shared on Instagram on April 13, Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, was seen sitting and dancing on Diggs' lap. Fans were quick to assume that her estranged husband would not be too pleased with it. “Offset punching air,” one user commented.

ALSO READ: Blackpink's Jennie and Lisa steal the show at Coachella | See photos

However, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, clarified that he was not jealous of Cardi's alleged romance. “I'm happy for her !!” he wrote, while replying to the comment, People reported. The 33-year-old rapper's clarification comes after the WAP crooner shockingly accused the Bad and Boujee hitmaker of sending her revenge porn.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2025: Megan Thee Stallion shows girl power with star-studded set | Photos

During a live X Spaces conversation, Cardi claimed that Offset had allegedly been stalking and “harassing” her amid their messy divorce battle. “This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she said, per the outlet.

“Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months,” Cardi went on, adding that Offset allegedly sends her “voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”