Is Cardi B dropping a diss track on Offset? Here's what she said

Cardi B has addressed the buzz surrounding her unreleased track “Outside,” which recently went viral and sparked speculation about its connection to her estranged husband, Offset. During a candid Instagram Live session, the rapper confirmed that she won’t be dropping the fan-favorite as a single, despite growing demand. Cardi B has confirmed she won't release her viral track 'Outside' as a single.(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

Cardi B speaks out about dropping diss track about Offset

The rapper opened up about her creative process and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from her long-awaited sophomore album. She said, “I don’t know if I really wanna put that song out, to be honest with you. And it’s not because I’m doubting myself and this, this, and that. I’m really, really grateful for all the love. It was never the plan.”

Cardi B continued, “I don’t think I wanna put out a single to be honest with you. I just wanna put out my album all at the same time.” However, she revealed that she will be filming a music video “in a couple of weeks,” but it will not be for her new episode, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

The demand for a diss track comes after Cardi B’s public reveal of her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs last month, Offset appeared to take jabs at the couple on social media. “Good roll out n PR. Today I pass,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly referencing their announcement.

Tensions escalated further when Diggs was seen sporting matching braids with Offset and the WAP singer’s son, Wave. He wrote on X, “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out.” In a follow-up post, he added, “Idc how I look, trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Cardi B faces obstacles in releasing new album

Cardi B is struggling to release her new album, as she most recently revealed that there are several unfinished features on it. According to Rolling Stone, she revealed in her Instagram Live, “I really need these f***ing features. I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now, I need that. I need that right now. Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

The new album will be her first since she released Invasion of Privacy in 2018.