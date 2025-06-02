Search Search
Did Cardi B just wish Offset to 'die slow' in alleged leaked track?

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 02, 2025 08:11 PM IST

Fans speculate that Cardi B's recently leaked lyrics are part of her upcoming album, possibly targeting her ex Offset.

Cardi B’s long-awaited second album may be on the horizon, and fans just got an early glimpse of the heat she’s bringing. Over the weekend, a leaked track, dubbed by fans as “Outside’, surfaced online, sparking buzz for its fiery lyrics aimed at an unnamed man. Many believe the pointed bars are directed at her estranged husband, Offset.

Fans suspect Cardi B's leaked track hints at her estranged husband Offset.(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)
Fans suspect Cardi B's leaked track hints at her estranged husband Offset.(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

Also Read: Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s romance triggers shady comment from Offset

Cardi B allegedly targets Offset in her new track

Things between Cardi B and former Migos rapper Offset have only grown more tense since their split last summer. In an explosive Twitter Spaces rant, she allegedly said, “The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*ck n**** and his f*ck a** team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his b*tch a** — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf*cker asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f*cking p*ssy a** n****.” It continued, “Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n**** ... When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me," as reported by HotNewHipHop.

Fans suspect the lyrics are a part of Cardi B’s new track, which has been leaked on social media. An Instagram user wrote, “Same rollout. Fight offset, album comes....then another baby.” Another user wrote, “Now when offset get on a track & drag her, she better not come in here crying.”

Also Read: Does Leanna Lenee have a ‘$’ tattoo on her ring finger? Travis Hunter’s eagle-eyed fans say ‘entire world warned him’

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' new romance

Cardi B and Diggs have been fueling dating rumors since late 2024, shortly after her split from Offset. Their relationship appeared to go public last month with a PDA-packed NBA date night, followed by a wild boat party that went viral after Diggs was seen handing out a mysterious pink substance. Cardi later gave fans a closer look at their escapades in a Sunday Instagram slideshow, adding more buzz to their headline-grabbing romance.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Did Cardi B just wish Offset to 'die slow' in alleged leaked track?
Follow Us On