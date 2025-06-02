Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, has landed in fresh controversy after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that she has a money sign tattoo on her ring finger. Hunter and Lenee have faced quite a bit of trolling since their recent wedding, especially after a viral video appeared to show Lenee seemingly dodging a kiss from her husband during their first dance, but the couple have stayed silent on the negativity so far. Does Leanna Lenee have a ‘$’ tattoo on her ring finger? Travis Hunter’s eagle-eyed fans say ‘entire world warned him’ (leannalenee/Instagram)

The Jaguars two-way star married Lenee on May 24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The two started dating when Hunter was in high school in Georgia, and got engaged in February 2024.

Does Leanna Lenee have a ‘$’ tattoo on her ring finger?

An image of Lenee hugging Hunter from the back, that has surfaced on X, indeed shows that Lenee has a “$” tattoo on her ring finger, as do other photos of Lenee on social media. One X user shared the photo, captioning it, “Look at her ring finger”.

Lenee is being heavily trolled in the comment section of the above post, with many of the opinion that a money sign tattoo could imply materialism. “This gotta be photoshop, ain't no way this man still wifed her up after seeing that,” one user commented. “Can’t say there wasn’t signs..,” one user wrote, while another said, “You ever heard the saying “she’s got him wrapped around her arms” LOL dude is in a zone of absolute denial. It’s not like the whole world is telling them him though nooo”.

“That should already be an indicator. If anything happens, it's his fault for being blinded by love(Lust),” one user wrote, while another said, “What a million dollar mistake looks like”. “At this point the entire world warned him about her so we should leave it alone,” wrote a user. Another said, “He was warned.”

While Hunter and Lenee have not responded to the trolls,former NFL star Cam Newton has offered his support to the couple. On a recent episode of his podcast, 4th&1 With Cam Newton, Newton said, “Congratulations to the Hunters. You know his wife, LL Cool J. She cool. She has been a punching bag, and it’s unfortunate.”

Newton added, “But guess what, baby, who’s laughing now? I’m so happy for Travis because this young man has done everything asked and then some.”