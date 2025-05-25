Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee cheated on him? Leaked video controversy surfaces on wedding day

HBCU football star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter married his fiancée, Leanna De La Fuente, aka Leanna Lenee, in a private ceremony on Saturday in Athens, Tennessee. However, soon after the two tied the knot, claims about Lenee cheating on Hunter resurfaced. The couple met in 2022 and were engaged in February 2024. Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee got married on Saturday(X)

Hunter and Lenee's relationship faced intense public scrutiny last year, over allegations of the latter cheating on the Colorado star. Alleged leaked videos and DMs from 2020–2021 resurfaced in December 2024, after they were posted by DJ Akademiks on X. They allegedly showed Lenee talking with an unidentified man in 2020.

The content suggested flirtation, but its authenticity is unverified, and the timeline (pre-2022) aligns with Lenee’s claim that she was not yet exclusive with Hunter. Then, a video from 2021, shared by Akademiks TV and reported by HotNewHipHop, showed a woman resembling Lenee twerking with another man at a party.

Another clip allegedly depicted her in a man’s bed, filmed on Snapchat. A separate video showed Lenee in an ex-boyfriend’s music video, and a photo allegedly shows a man touching her inappropriately.

Hunter staunchly defended Lenee, saying on Twitch, “I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years." He further dismissed critics as “clickbait.” Lenee, in a December 2024 TikTok video, clarified she ignored Hunter’s initial DMs in 2020 because he was dating someone else, emphasizing her stance against “home-wrecking.”

She denied cheating and attributed backlash to misinterpretations of her past. Both deactivated social media accounts in December 2024 amid trolling, with Lenee making her accounts private.

However, none of these rumors apparently mattered to Travis Hunter, who seemed to be on cloud 9 during Saturday's wedding ceremony. He also surprised his wife with a black Mercedes-Benz AMG.