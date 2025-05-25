Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's jaw-dropping wedding gift unveiled, luxurious Mercedes-Benz leaves guests in awe: Watch

Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter married Leanna Lenee on Saturday, May 24, in a dreamy celebration of love in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A video of a luxurious wedding gift being unveiled has surfaced on X. Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's jaw-dropping wedding gift unveiled, luxurious Mercedes-Benz leaves guests in awe (db3_tip/Instagram, @OssacinDucktail screenshot/X)

A viral clip shows a jaw-dropping black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 BRABUS 800 being unveiled. The vehicle starts at around $716,000. It is unclear who the wedding gift was from, and whether it was from Hunter to his wife.

Hunter and Lenee have been dating since Hunter was in high school in Georgia. They got engaged in February 2024. Guests at the couple’s wedding included Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne, among others.

Lenee rose to fame along with Hunter with his transfer to Colorado raising his profile. She was even in attendance when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

Hunter is a Florida native. He was taken second by the Jaguars in April's NFL draft.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s romance

Lenee and Hunter first went public with theirrelationship in 2022. At their grand wedding, they were surrounded by family and friends at The Barn at Faith Farms, according to the Daily Mail.

Previously, the couple revealed that they met when Lenee, who graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2022, was 19 years old. Their romantic relationship started growing after they attended a birthday party together.

Lenee was previously photographed attending Colorado games. She will now have the opportunity to do the same for her husband’s NFL games once the Jaguars open the 2025 season.

“I’m just super excited,” Hunter said after Jacksonville traded for the Browns’ pick to land him, according to the New York Post. I get to go back home, but also somewhere I wanted to play and I’m so excited that they picked me.”

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone praised Hunter as a player “who can alter the sport itself.” The Jaguars reportedly want to utilize him on both offense and defense. “We view him through the lens of ‘unique,’” Gladstone said after Jacksonville made its first selection in the draft.