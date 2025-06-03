Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are Instagram official: Here's a complete relationship timeline

Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs made their relationship official with a courtside date to the Celtics-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on May 12. Fans had long been speculating that the pair were a thing. This makes for the WAP singer’s first public relationship following her divorce from ex-husband Offset. NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025(Getty Images via AFP)

Here’s a look at how love blossomed between the latest singer-NBA player couple in town.

July 2024

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, signifying the end of an on-again-off-again relationship with him since 2017. The pair share three children: Kulture, Wave, and their youngest daughter, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet. Insiders claim that growing apart from each other led Cardi B to file for divorce rather than any allegations of cheating.

October 2024

Fans spotted Cardi B in multiple spots all over town with Diggs, leading many to speculate a possible relationship between the two. This led her to deny all such allegations on her Instagram Live by saying, “The internet is insane, all these rumors are so f**king crazy, that’s why I don’t wanna address it cause I feel like this s**t funny,”

December 2024

Things heated up between the former couple when Cardi B admitted that she had indeed been dating during the initial days of splitting from Offset. This led him to call her someone who looked “like a hoe” and only focused “on d**k” in social media posts that have since been deleted.

She clapped back by writing, “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d**k?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F**k off. Sign the papers TODAY.”

The couple finalized their divorce before the year ended.

February 2024

TMZ posted a video that captured Cardi B and Diggs at a New York City nightclub together, followed by footage of the pair arriving at an undisclosed Miami hotel on Valentine’s Day.

April 2025

Diggs revealed that he wasn’t single during an Instagram live session with fans on April 11, though he did not share the name of his partner. Cardi B also fueled rumors by saying, “When you got a gorgeous [man] loving you from head to toe, it’s like I don’t give a fuck what anybody says,” to listeners of an X Spaces broadcast on April 27.

The rapper was seen giving Diggs a lap dance in the video that surfaced from Coachella on April 13. A fan commented that Offset must be “punching the air”, to which he replied “I’m happy for her”, according to E! News.

May 2025

Although both of them attended the Met Gala on May 5, they weren’t photographed together on the Red Carpet. However, Just Jared claimed that Cardi B and Offset were spotted entering an afterparty for the event moments apart from each other.

The couple finally made their relationship official by attending the Boston Celtics versus New York Knicks playoff match together on May 12. Cardi B was seen caressing Diggy’s cheeks in a jumbotron shot and the latter placed his arm over her at some point. The couple were sitting in a celebrity-packed row with stars like Mary J. Blige, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Busta Rhymes, and Ben Stiller in attendance but still managed to steal the spotlight by packing on PDA.

By Stuti Gupta