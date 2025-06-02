Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stefon Diggs spanks Cardi B in new clip; couple's PDA moment amid boat video row

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 02, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Stefon Diggs was seen spanking Cardi B in a new video posted on the rapper's Instagram profile on Sunday

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B seem unaffected by the controversy around the New England Patriots' boat video, where he was seen passing an unidentified pink bag to other women. On Sunday, the rapper posted a new clip and photo with her new boyfriend. In the image, the couple can be seen romancing on the deck of a boat.

Stefon Diggs is dating rapper Cardi B(Getty Images via AFP)
Stefon Diggs is dating rapper Cardi B(Getty Images via AFP)

In a video in the Instagram carousel, Diggs can be seen spanking Cardi B as the two danced. In another photo, the rapper flaunted her Mother’s Day flowers and gifts from her NFL boyfriend.

Read More: Stefon Diggs' contract loophole might help Patriots cut him after boat video. Here's how

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” Cardi B wrote in the caption of the post.

Reacting to the 32-year-old's PDA moment, one fan tweeted: “Cardi B posted her and Stefon Diggs to her Instagram. 🥹❤️”

“Cardi B just made her & Stefon IG OFFICIAL!! #Offset is COOKED 😭” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Stefon Diggs’ mom liked a post of Cardi B and Stefon together on Instagram. 💕” a third fan noted on social media.

This comes days after Diggs found himself at the center of a controversy. He was seen handing out a mysterious pink substance to other women on a yacht. The Patriots WR was slammed on social media after a video of him asking the bikini-clad women,'What’s my name?' to which one of them replies, ‘Daddy’, surfaced.

Read More: Stefon Diggs to be laid off before season starts; Patriots to take call on boat video soon: NFL insider

“Mr. Make It Happen On a Boat,” the wide receiver corrects her before pulling out a silver packet.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said that he is aware of a video. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” he added.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions.”

News / Sports / US Sports / Stefon Diggs spanks Cardi B in new clip; couple's PDA moment amid boat video row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On