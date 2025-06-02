Stefon Diggs spanks Cardi B in new clip; couple's PDA moment amid boat video row

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B seem unaffected by the controversy around the New England Patriots' boat video, where he was seen passing an unidentified pink bag to other women. On Sunday, the rapper posted a new clip and photo with her new boyfriend. In the image, the couple can be seen romancing on the deck of a boat. Stefon Diggs is dating rapper Cardi B(Getty Images via AFP)

In a video in the Instagram carousel, Diggs can be seen spanking Cardi B as the two danced. In another photo, the rapper flaunted her Mother’s Day flowers and gifts from her NFL boyfriend.

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” Cardi B wrote in the caption of the post.

Reacting to the 32-year-old's PDA moment, one fan tweeted: “Cardi B posted her and Stefon Diggs to her Instagram. 🥹❤️”

“Cardi B just made her & Stefon IG OFFICIAL!! #Offset is COOKED 😭” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Stefon Diggs’ mom liked a post of Cardi B and Stefon together on Instagram. 💕” a third fan noted on social media.

This comes days after Diggs found himself at the center of a controversy. He was seen handing out a mysterious pink substance to other women on a yacht. The Patriots WR was slammed on social media after a video of him asking the bikini-clad women,'What’s my name?' to which one of them replies, ‘Daddy’, surfaced.

“Mr. Make It Happen On a Boat,” the wide receiver corrects her before pulling out a silver packet.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said that he is aware of a video. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club,” he added.

“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … The message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions.”