Justin Baldoni can obtain Taylor Swift's private text messages with Blake Lively, judge rules

Taylor Swift has once again found herself reluctantly entangled in Hollywood drama. According to a TMZ report, a judge has ruled that Justin Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, can pursue certain communications between the Cruel Summer hitmaker and her close friend, Blake Lively, amid a heated legal battle over the film It Ends With Us. File photo of Taylor Swift with Blake Lively (L) and Justin Baldoni (R)

The report states that Lively, who stars in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, had urged the court to block Baldoni’s team from accessing her private messages with Swift. Lively argued that Baldoni, who also directed the film, was using her high-profile friendship with the Blank Space singer to stir public attention. She further alleged that he and Wayfarer Studios were attempting to deflect from more serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Judge allows Wayfarer to seek relevant messages between Swift and Lively

The judge, however, ruled that there could be messages between Swift and Lively relevant to the ongoing dispute. Reportedly, the court assured that any obtained communications would be protected under a confidentiality order to address privacy concerns.

Swift’s name was first dragged into the matter when Baldoni’s legal team subpoenaed her for information. Although the demand was later withdrawn, Lively’s representatives insisted the damage had already been done.

Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of using Swift for a PR advantage

In a strong statement to TMZ, Blake Lively’s representatives criticized Baldoni’s “relentless efforts to exploit Swift’s popularity” and asserted that there is no connection between Taylor Swift and the claims made by Lively.

They also clarified that the court never ordered Lively to produce new documents, contrary to public belief, and that the A Simple Favour actor had already produced more documents than Wayfarer Studios.

Justin Baldoni's team has yet to issue a statement on the court’s ruling.

Why did Justin Baldoni subpoena Taylor Swift in the first place?

According to a BBC report, Justin Baldoni had subpoenaed Taylor Swift in May to provide information regarding claims that the pop star allegedly pressured him to accept script revisions proposed by Blake Lively for the film.

Baldoni reportedly stated that he was invited to Lively’s New York home in 2023 to discuss the matter in the presence of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift.

In response, Swift’s representatives clarified that she had no role in any casting or creative decisions and had never seen an edit or provided notes on the film.

FAQs

Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friends?

Yes, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends for years.

Did Blake Lively apologise to Taylor Swift after unintentionally involving her in the legal drama?

There is no public statement confirming an apology. However, Lively’s legal team maintains that Swift is being wrongly used in the case and continues to defend her privacy.

Does Taylor Swift have a song about Blake Lively?

While not directly about Lively, Taylor used the names of Blake and Ryan Reynolds’ children – James, Inez and Betty – in her song Betty from the Folklore album.

Is Taylor Swift close to Ryan Reynolds?

Yes, Taylor is close to both Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The trio often spend time together, and Reynolds has expressed admiration for Swift in interviews.