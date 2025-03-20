It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover posts weird video amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni drama: ‘Maybe I am retiring…’

Colleen Hoover, the bestselling author of It Ends With Us, has sparked concern among fans after posting a bizarre video on Instagram that left many wondering about her well-being. The video comes at a time when Hoover is already under scrutiny, following her involvement in the ongoing Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni controversy. (left to right) Colleen Hoover; Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

In the clip, the 45-year-old author shares an unusual moment in which she’s seen making Diet Pepsi ice cubes, speaking in a slow and dazed manner. “It tastes just like every other Diet Pepsi I’ve ever had. But I guess the kicker is in two hours when this ice starts to melt, it'll be the best thing I’ve ever had. It’s gonna be a great day,” Hoover said in the video. However, the strangeness didn’t end there. In a follow-up clip posted shortly after, Hoover chastised her boss, named Stephanie, for pricing her merchandise too low, humorously warned that if prices weren't raised, she’d end up “broke as s**t.”

“My boss Stephanie put all of my merch on sale for $10 an item. That’s like five times cheaper than what I paid for each item, which means by the end of the day today, I’m going to be broke as s**t. Thanks, Stephanie, you better be careful because maybe TMZ was right, maybe I am firing all my employees and retiring. Well, I can’t retire now because I’m going to be in the hole by 5pm. Even if you hate me, you should go buy a piece because it’s a very bad thing. It’s still going to be a great day because you guys get almost free merch, congrats,” Hoover quipped in a way that left fans baffled.

Netizens react: “Is she okay?”

Naturally, the internet was quick to react to Hoover’s strange posts, with many speculating about her mental state and commenting on the surreal nature of the video. One user on X joked, “Damn girl, what else you got in those ice cubes?” while another compared Hoover’s situation to the drama surrounding Blake Lively, saying, “When you ditch your friends to hang out with the popular girl and it doesn’t work out.” A few more chimed in with comments like “It’s giving morning drunk” and “I just watched it. Gagged. Felt sorry for her. Wonder if BL is going to support her.” Clearly, Hoover’s fans were puzzled, unsure if the video was a cry for help or just a bizarre moment of humour gone wrong.

Additionally, amid the growing confusion, Hoover addressed the situation with a statement on X, where she tried to clarify her intentions. “Today was so interesting,” Hoover wrote. “Aside from the world not understanding my sarcasm and thinking I’m on drugs, when I was literally just excited about my brilliant idea of Diet Pepsi ice cubes at 6am yesterday, THIS MOVIE MAKING BUSINESS IS INSANE.”

While it seems Hoover was attempting to downplay the situation and explain her actions with sarcasm, her fans remain divided on whether the video was simply an offbeat moment or a more concerning sign. The bizarre video has only added fuel to the fire in an already tense period for the author, who has been embroiled in the Blake-Baldoni controversy.

What's going on with the Blake-Baldoni conflict?

Following the success of It Ends With Us (2024) last year, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on set and running a smear campaign to damage her public image. In retaliation, Baldoni countersued both Lively and Ryan Reynolds with a defamation lawsuit.

This Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against him and Blake Lively. In the court documents, Reynolds’ legal team argued that Baldoni’s claim of “hurt feelings” was without merit. The filing also included a defence from the 48-year-old actor, who stated that his characterization of Baldoni as a “predator” was based on his genuine belief at the time.

While Baldoni has yet to make a public statement on the matter, Blake recently made one of her first public appearances since the lawsuits were filed. She attended the premiere of Another Simple Favour, the sequel to A Simple Favour (2018), last Friday evening. This marked her first film release since It Ends With Us. At the event, a protester voiced support for Baldoni, but Lively’s co-star, Anna Kendrick, sidestepped any questions regarding the ongoing legal battle between her and the director.