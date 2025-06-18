Who was Eric Wein? Human remains found near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island identified

The human remains discovered near Taylor Swift’s beachfront mansion in Rhode Island last month have been identified, and police say there’s no foul play involved, reported New York Post. The discovery came just weeks after an unidentified man’s body was found in the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, about 48 miles from Westerly. (@TrueCrimeUpdat/X)

Who was Eric Wein?

The remains washed up on May 14 in Watch Hill, an upscale neighborhood in the town of Westerly. It’s the same area where Swift owns a large oceanfront home.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the body was that of 31-year-old Eric Wein from Massachusetts. He had been reported missing on April 18.

According to the South Kingstown Police Department, Wein’s car had been found earlier on April 10 in South Kingstown—eight days before he was officially reported missing, per the outlet.

Investigators said there’s no sign of foul play, and they’ve now closed the case.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

The discovery came just weeks after an unidentified man’s body was found in the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, about 48 miles from Westerly. The two cases, along with others across New England, sparked public concern and rumors about a possible serial killer.

13 bodies have been found across Rhode Island

Since March, 13 bodies have been found across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut—five in each of the first two states and three in Rhode Island. The victims were both men and women, ranging in age from 25 to 44.

Back in May, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella addressed the rumors.

“There is no connection between human remains found and online fears of a serial killer in New England,” he told Fox News Digital.

“As far as I’m concerned, as far as right now, this has nothing to do with any serial killer [or] any New England murderer,” Gingerella added.

Michele Romano’s body was first to be found

Michele Romano’s body was the first of the 13 to be found. She was discovered in Foster, Rhode Island, in March—about 49 miles from Westerly. Her family publicly dismissed claims that her death was part of a serial killing spree.

“In light of the recent comments being made, we know that Michele’s passing is in no way related to any type of serial killer,” her family said after her remains were identified.

“We have complete faith in the Rhode Island State Police and our Private Investigator that the person responsible will be brought to justice sooner rather than later! We would appreciate it if people on social media/news or other platforms would stop making false statements that our Michele is in any way the victim of a serial killer!!”

Chief Gingerella said the serial killer theories have mostly been fueled by online speculation.

He called it “the power of social media,” though he added that he believes social platforms “have more benefits than negatives.”