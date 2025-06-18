Search Search
Remains that washed ashore Taylor Swift's house identified, police close case

BySoumili Ray
Jun 18, 2025 05:15 PM IST

Police found Eric Wein's vehicle in South Kingstown on April 10. His remains washed ashore on May 14, amid rumours of serial killings in New England. 

The human remains recovered from American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's residence on May 14 have been identified by the police, bringing an end to the investigation that lasted for more than a month, the New York Post reported.

This incident has caused fear amidst residents but the pop star has not reacted to the incident yet.(Getty Images via AFP)
This incident has caused fear amidst residents but the pop star has not reacted to the incident yet.(Getty Images via AFP)

The South Kingstown Police Department denied the involvement of any foul play, and identified the remains to be of Eric Wein, who was a 31-year-old man, hailing from Massachusetts. He was reported to be missing on April 18.

The police issued a media release on the same, confirming the details.

Wein’s vehicle was located in South Kingstown on April 10, eight days before he was officially reported missing, said the police.

The police department has extented its condolences to Wein's family.

The remains washed ashore Swift's plush villa in Rhode Island, in the coastal enclave of Watch Hill, part of the town of Westerly, on May 14.

The incident reportedly triggered rumors and suspicion of a series of ongoing serial killings in New England region of the United States of America. Wein's body was found three weeks after an unidentified body was discovered in the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The rumour made away among the common masses after 13 bodies were discovered in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts since the March 2025.

Five bodies were found in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut and three in Rhode Island including Wein's.

“As far as I’m concerned, as far as right now, this has nothing to do with any serial killer or any New England murderer,” Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella previously told Fox News Digital.

This incident has caused fear amidst residents but the pop star has not reacted to the incident yet.

Swift was spotted attending the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida alongside Travis Kelce. She is known to spend the majority of her time in her apartment in New York City.

She was also spotted in New York City with pop star and entrepreneur, Selena Gomez, a few weeks ago.

close

