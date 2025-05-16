Chilling discovery near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island holiday house sparks probe

Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home is now in the middle of a major controversy, after what appears to be a human leg bone was discovered very near to it, according to local news outlet WJAR. Human remains found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home(REUTERS)

Police authorities at Westerly, on May 14 responded to a call about the possibility of human remains being seen in the Watch Hill neighborhood. This neighborhood falls in close proximity to Taylor Swift's "Holiday House" in Rhode Island.

What did police find at the scene?

When police responded to the scene at around 9.30 am ET, officials discovered what is appears to be a human leg bone. The incident that unfolded, occurred nearly "two football fields away" from Taylor Swift's home, according to a Westerly resident.

Moreover, the resident, as quoted by WJAR, found it to be very out of the order for a place like Westerly to witness such an incident.

Residents of neighborhood in shock

Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office is currently in charge of thoroughly examining the derived human remains. Although police authorities do not suspect foul play, Westerly resident Taylor Day disagrees, says WJAR. According to her, finding a leg is very suspicious in a place like Watch Hill.

Day also raised concerns about the safety of the community. She said, “My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around. I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go to places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant.”

Westerly Police Department Detective Division will be continuing their investigation to confirm the identity of the human remains. Meanwhile, no response has been received from Swift's side regarding the incident that occurred at such close proximity to her Rhode Island home, says US Weekly.