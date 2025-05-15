Who is Nick Galante? New Jersey firefighter divorces wife at birthday party, video viral

A birthday party ended up being a moment for divorce for a New Jersey firefighter. Nicholas Galante, nicknamed "Nick", chose the occasion of his own birthday party to accuse his wife of infidelity before numerous guests. The footage from the party where Nicholas can be seen accusing his wife has emerged online and has become a major point of discussion for netizens. New Jersey firefighter divorced his wife during his birthday party(X)

Who is Nicholas Galante?

Nicholas "Nick" Galante is employed as a firefighter in New Jersey with the Belleville Fire Department.

He has also worked as an arson investigator at a certain point in his career.

How did the event unfold?

This was Nick's 40th birthday party and it was organized by Samantha. Everything began on a rather interesting and heartfelt note, until Nick took the microphone and requested that Samantha join him. Nick was all set to display some romantic gestures when he suddenly hit a U-turn and started accusing his wife of infidelity, alleging that he knew everything about her ongoing affair. He even claimed to have seen explicit images of Samantha's lover.

Nicholas even accused Samantha of stealing away the life from their children. The words, "I know everything", "I hate you" could be heard across the room, much to the shock of the entire crowd present to celebrate a birthday party. Samantha later responded by saying that she and Nick were trying to "work things out".

According to a Daily Mail report, Samantha could be quoted as saying, "There’s a lot of misinformation out there." However, she did not divulge many details about what happened after the party.

The video that went viral has caught the attention of netizens. While some praised Nick for calling her out publicly, some are drawing questions about the nature of the confrontation.