New England swamped by ‘serial killer’ fears amid string of deaths, Rhode Island police search for ‘clandestine’ graves

After reports of a New England serial killer went viral on social media, Rhode Island police conducted an exhaustive search for “clandestine” graves. The fear about a possible New England serial killer flared on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms after eight corpses were found in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts between March and April. (Representative image)

The fear about a possible New England serial killer flared on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms after eight corpses were found in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts between March and April, Fox news reported.

As of now, neither state nor local police have connected any of the eight fatalities, and it's uncertain exactly how many, if any, of the victims were killed.

What police said about ‘New England Serial Killer’

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, Narragansett Police wrote: “During the past week, the Narragansett Police were made aware of concerning posts circulating online where the author posted anonymously in a Facebook group dedicated to New England Serial Killers.”

“Only the group administrator could see the actual user name of the individual. The post alluded to the possibility that multiple bodies were buried in Black Point area of Scarborough Beach.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s 100 days in office: Here's what he's done and not done

“New England Serial Killer”, a private Facebook group with over 65,300 members, lost its name due to strict policies of social media platform. The Narragansett police launched an investigation following an unsettling statement from an unnamed group member last week.

In a Facebook post, the Narragansett Police Department stated that “two RISP cadaver K9s and detectives” searched the area extensively, but they were unable to find any clandestine graves. They are in touch with FBI and Narragansett Detectives over the issue.

Eight bodies found in New England

In the past two months, eight bodies or sets of human remains have been found in Framingham, Plymouth, and now Springfield, Massachusetts; Foster, Rhode Island; New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, and Killingly, Connecticut. Social media detectives speculate that the finding of human remains, especially those of women, across the three nearby states may be evidence of a serial killer, but authorities have not indicated that this is the case.

Google data reveals that searches for "New England serial killer" soared around April 7.