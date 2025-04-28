Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New England swamped by ‘serial killer’ fears amid string of deaths, Rhode Island police search for ‘clandestine’ graves

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 28, 2025 07:34 PM IST

After reports of a New England serial killer went viral on social media, Rhode Island police conducted an exhaustive search for “clandestine” graves.

After reports of a New England serial killer went viral on social media, Rhode Island police conducted an exhaustive search for “clandestine” graves.

The fear about a possible New England serial killer flared on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms after eight corpses were found in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts between March and April. (Representative image)
The fear about a possible New England serial killer flared on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms after eight corpses were found in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts between March and April. (Representative image)

The fear about a possible New England serial killer flared on Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms after eight corpses were found in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts between March and April, Fox news reported.

As of now, neither state nor local police have connected any of the eight fatalities, and it's uncertain exactly how many, if any, of the victims were killed.

What police said about ‘New England Serial Killer’

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, Narragansett Police wrote: “During the past week, the Narragansett Police were made aware of concerning posts circulating online where the author posted anonymously in a Facebook group dedicated to New England Serial Killers.”

“Only the group administrator could see the actual user name of the individual. The post alluded to the possibility that multiple bodies were buried in Black Point area of Scarborough Beach.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s 100 days in office: Here's what he's done and not done

“New England Serial Killer”, a private Facebook group with over 65,300 members, lost its name due to strict policies of social media platform. The Narragansett police launched an investigation following an unsettling statement from an unnamed group member last week.

In a Facebook post, the Narragansett Police Department stated that “two RISP cadaver K9s and detectives” searched the area extensively, but they were unable to find any clandestine graves. They are in touch with FBI and Narragansett Detectives over the issue.

Eight bodies found in New England

In the past two months, eight bodies or sets of human remains have been found in Framingham, Plymouth, and now Springfield, Massachusetts; Foster, Rhode Island; New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, and Killingly, Connecticut. Social media detectives speculate that the finding of human remains, especially those of women, across the three nearby states may be evidence of a serial killer, but authorities have not indicated that this is the case.

Google data reveals that searches for "New England serial killer" soared around April 7.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / New England swamped by ‘serial killer’ fears amid string of deaths, Rhode Island police search for ‘clandestine’ graves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On