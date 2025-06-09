New England haunted by serial killer? 13th body found in Milton, latest victim shows no signs of trauma

People across New England are worried after the body of Adriana Suazo was found in the woods in Milton, Massachusetts. Her death adds to a growing list of unexplained deaths in the area in the past few months. Officials said there were no clear signs of injury on Adriana Suazo body. The medical examiner is still looking into how she died.(Gofund me)

Suazo was 21 years old and lived in Boston. Her body was found by someone walking by around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, according to a statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Milton is about 8 miles south of Boston.

Officials said there were no clear signs of injury on her body. The medical examiner is still looking into how she died.

Suazo’s case is one of many troubling deaths reported since March 2025.

At least 13 bodies have been found across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine. Many were found in remote or wooded places.

Some cases involved dismembered bodies. Others were people found dead without anyone around.

Police and local district attorneys are still looking into each case. Right now, they don’t believe one person is behind all the deaths. They say there is no forensic evidence connecting the cases.

Also Read: Suicide note in English helps cops crack bizman murder

Still, some people are wondering if there could be a serial killer, because of how many cases there are and how close they happened in time.

Here are some of the other cases:

On March 6, Paige Fannon, 35, was found dead in the Norwalk River in Connecticut. That same day, a human skull was found in the woods near Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

On March 19, 58-year-old Suzanne Wormser’s dismembered body was found in a suitcase in Groton, Connecticut. Her roommate was arrested but died soon after in jail.

On March 25, Denise Leary, 59, was found dead in New Haven, Connecticut.

On March 26, Michele Romano, 56, was found in the woods in Foster, Rhode Island.

On April 9, someone found unidentified remains in Killingly, Connecticut.

On April 20, a body was pulled from the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

On April 27, another body was found in the Connecticut River near Rocky Hill.

One of Suazo’s family members spoke out, saying:

“I just want to know the truth about what happened to her. I’m not accusing anyone, but her circumstances are suspicious. She was with someone either when she died or before. My family just wants closure on the events leading up to her death,” she said.

A candlelight vigil was held near the place where Adriana’s body was found. Her family and friends came to remember her and say goodbye.