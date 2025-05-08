Suicide note in English helps cops crack bizman murder

MUMBAI: A purported suicide note in English alerted the Dindoshi police to the possible murder of a Mira Road-based businessman on Sunday and helped them solve the case within three days. The message was allegedly sent by the man’s girlfriend who was upset over his refusal to marry her. The duo had an argument on Sunday morning and the woman strangulated the businessman later in the day while he as was asleep, police said on Wednesday after producing her in a city court following her arrest. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased, 47-year-old Mohammed Mansuri, was a resident of Mira Road and he had a business in Malad. On Sunday evening, his wife received a message from his mobile phone stating, “I am committing suicide and my wife is responsible for it.”

Since Mansuri never texted her in English, she grew suspicious and conveyed the same to personnel from the Naya Nagar police station. The police traced the location of his mobile to a room in Shalimar Hotel in Malad and found his body, without any clothes, in the same room. The autopsy revealed that he had died due to strangulation.

The police then started searching for Mansuri’s killer. They scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel and surrounding areas and found that he had checked into the hotel on Saturday with a burqa-clad woman who was carrying a blue bag. Upon checking with the hotel, they found that she had submitted the businessman’s mother’s Aadhaar instead of hers to evade identification.

Mansuri’s relatives told the police that the body language of the woman seen in CCTV footage indicated she could be his girlfriend. While going through the call details records of Mansuri’s mobile, they also found frequent calls between him and a woman named Barkat Rathod.

“We traced Rathod’s location to Jaipur in Rajasthan but also found that she was in Mumbai over the weekend and left for Rajasthan by train thereafter,” assistant police inspector Om Totawar from Dindohsi police station told HT.

Based on this information, a team from the Dindoshi police station left for the northern state. They intercepted Rathod on Tuesday while she was still on the train and arrested her.

“The woman was a distant relative of Mansuri and the duo had been involved in an extra-marital relationship for nearly two years. Rathod’s husband had learnt about this and left her,” said a police officer.

Rathod, who was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for four days, told the police that he and Mansuri used to argue a lot lately over his refusal to leave his wife and marry her. She had arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to meet Mansuri and the duo had checked into the hotel in Malad the same day, she told the police. On Sunday morning, they had another argument, after which she strangled him to death and sent a message from his mobile phone to his wife, claiming he had died by suicide.

“The message helped us crack the murder case which was portrayed as a suicide,” said senior police inspector Ajay Afale. “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder.”