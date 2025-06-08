Serial killer in Austin, Texas? ‘Rainey Street Ripper’ rumors rife as 38 bodies found in, around Lady Bird Lake so far

Rumors are rife that a serial killer is on the loose in Austin, Texas, after at least 19 bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in just three years. Residents have been hearing about male bodies being discovered in the lake between 2022 and June 2025, but some bodies have been found even before that. The rumors were reignited on June 3 after the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in the lake. Serial killer in Austin, Texas? 38 bodies found in, around Lady Bird Lake so far, ‘Rainey Street Ripper’ rumors rife (Unsplash - representational image)

While some reports claimed that 38 bodies have been recovered from the lake in three years, Austin Police told Newsweek that the larger figure referred to deaths that occurerd in and around the lake area.

The Lady Bird Lake ispart of the Colorado River and is located beside the vibrant nightlife of Downtown Austin, specifically the famous drinking strip – Rainey Street. This is how the rumored serial killer got their name – the Rainey Street Ripper.

Despite the rumors, however, police have insisted that there is no serial killer on the loose. They have said that only one of the cases is a homicide. Many of the bodies found in the lake, however, have unknown causes of death.

Authorities said that in the case of the last body that was pulled from the lake, the teen, who was not wearing a life jacket, was kayaking with his family when he entered the water and did not resurface, according to Fox 7 Austin."Another paddleboarder was here out on Lady Bird Lake and notified us that it appeared that an individual was deceased and floating on Lady Bird Lake," said Corporal Jose Mendez of the Austin Police Department.

Police dismiss serial killer claims, families disagree

While police have consistently dismissed claims that there is a serial killer in Austin who may be responsible for these deaths,families of the victims have said they strongly believe foul play is involved. The Austin Police Department has been criticised for their alleged inaction."The deaths of these individuals are not considered suspicious,” the Austin Police Department said, according to Newsweek.

Dismissing claims of foul play in a 2023 statement, the Austin Police Department said on X, "The Austin Police Department is aware of speculations regarding the recent drownings in Lady Bird Lake. Although these cases are still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed, at this time, there is no evidence in any of these cases to support allegations of foul play. While each incident has occurred at the lake, the circumstances, exact locations, and demographics surrounding these cases vary. Our investigators approach every case with an open mind and objectively examine all available evidence.”

"We work closely with the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, which conducts a parallel investigation into all deaths. The Medical Examiner performs autopsies in each of these types of death investigations. The results of these autopsies have not revealed any trauma to the bodies nor indication of foul play," it continued.

"One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake, which has numerous access points. Many of the access points can be challenging to see at night. The parks in which most of these drownings have occurred are park areas that close at 10:00 pm and occur after the park closes. We advise the public to follow the rules on park closures," the department added.

After news of the deaths began surfacing, Facebook users set up a group named ‘Lady Bird Lake Serial Killer’ to raise awareness about the incidents. Family members of those whose bodies were found in the lake are also part of the group.

Meanwhile, a 2024Change.org petition amassed more than 6,000 signatures from people asking police to further investigate the deaths. Police have also been urged to install better lighting and protection around the lake.

Former Austin Police Department PIO Demitri Hobbs told My San Antonio that he thinks the deaths took place after "drunk guys" fell into the lake, but family members believe something more sinister may have happened. The family of one man, Martin Gutierrez, whose body was found in the lake in 2018 before the serial killer rumors surfaced, believe he was drugged while he was on a night out. The petition said, "The APD has refused to admit that this may be a possibility, and they seemingly have tried their hardest NOT to investigate this case."

Sergeant Nathan Sexton of the Austin Police Department told My San Antonio of the cases, "There is no evidence to support that these deaths are suspicious in any way. The vast majority of the cases either involve someone suffering from mental illness, substance abuse, or a medical issue."