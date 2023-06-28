Is there a serial killer in Austin? Rumours rife after 5th male body recovered from Lady Bird Lake this year

Officials have reportedly found a body in Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday morning, June 27, the Austin Fire Department announced. “AFD received a Water Resuce call in the 1000 blk of W. Cesar Chavez at 10:28 Crews located an obviously deceased body and made recovery and death pronouncement at 10:59. No further information available,” it said on Twitter. Rumours are rife that a serial killer is loose in Austin after eight bodies were pulled from the Lady Bird Lake in just 10 months (FOX 7 Austin screenshot/YouTube)

The Austin Police department said that there were officers at the scenein the 1000 block of W. Cesar Chavez Street. “APD officers are on scene responding to a deceased person found in the 1000 block of West Cesar Chavez Street. Media briefing and staging TBD,” the department announced on Twitter.

Austin Police Sergeant Lee Knouse has said that the deceased person is a male, according to Austin American-Statesman. It is unclear if foul play is involved, so the probe is being referred to as a death investigation instead of a homicide.

Is there a serial killer in Austin?

Rumours are rife that a serial killer is loose in Austin after eight bodies were pulled from the Lady Bird Lake in just 10 months, besides the latest body. Similar deaths have been reported and bodies have been recovered in the past years as well.

Police have dismissed claims that a serial killer is involved, but families of the victims claim they are certain there is foul play involved. The Austin Police Department has been heavily criticised for alleged inaction.

In a statement on April 4, the Austin Police Department dismissed claims that foul play could be involved in the deaths."The Austin Police Department is aware of speculations regarding the recent drownings in Lady Bird Lake. Although these cases are still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed, at this time, there is no evidence in any of these cases to support allegations of foul play. While each incident has occurred at the lake, the circumstances, exact locations, and demographics surrounding these cases vary. Our investigators approach every case with an open mind and objectively examine all available evidence," the department said on Twitter.

"We work closely with the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, which conducts a parallel investigation into all deaths. The Medical Examiner performs autopsies in each of these types of death investigations. The results of these autopsies have not revealed any trauma to the bodies nor indication of foul play," it continued.

"One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake, which has numerous access points. Many of the access points can be challenging to see at night. The parks in which most of these drownings have occurred are park areas that close at 10:00 pm and occur after the park closes. We advise the public to follow the rules on park closures," the department added.

Asked about the serial killer rumours following the latest death, Knouse said all of the death investigations surrounding the different bodies that were recovered from the lake are independent.“I would release information if there was information that was concerning,” Knouse said. “As a public servant, I want people to be safe.”

The four bodies recovered from the lake this year, besides the unidentified man who was reported dead today, were Jason John, 30, Clifton Axtell, 40, Jonathan Honey, 33, and John Christopher Hays-Clark, 30. Earlier in May, Austin police pulled out a bullet hole-ridden vehicle from the Lady Bird Lake where the bodies of the men were found.

Facebook users have set up a group called ‘Lady Bird Lake Serial Killer, to raise awareness on the cases. Family members of the victims are part of the group and have been narrating their stories to ensure they reach the community.

