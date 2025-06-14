Two reasons Taylor Swift is looking forward to boyfriend Travis Kelce's 2025 NFL season

NFL star Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about topics in the sports world, and the pop star is looking forward to the 2025 NFL season with much more vigour than ever before. Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce during the US Open last year.(AFP File)

Taylor Swift has been seen cheering for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs ever since the duo started dating back in 2023. Her presence in the games has brought a new wave of fans into the NFL.

Now, according to multiple reports, she is looking forward to the 2025 season more than ever for two reasons.

What are the two reasons Taylor Swift can't wait to cheer for Travis Kelce in the 2025 NFL season?

According to a report by People, Taylor Swift is especially “looking forward” to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s upcoming NFL season.

A source quoted in the report revealed that it was the case “not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule”.

“This fall will be completely different. It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar,” the insider elaborated.

Both the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been quite busy professionally ever since their romance started.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona, back in 2023 and ended in Vancouver in December 2024.

“The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy, but they made it work,” the source said.

Now, the “Blank Space” singer is thrilled to be able to focus on her romance with the athlete and cheer him on during football season.

The second reason is said to be the couple's looming marriage question.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, once Travis Kelce ‘is done playing football’, the conversation will shift to marriage. The outlet had earlier reported that the tight end expects the 2025 season to be his last.