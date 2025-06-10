Taylor Swift fans convinced she secretly married Travis Kelce, here's why

The internet went into full detective mode recently, wondering if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already tied the knot. All it took was one tiny detail to send Swifties into a frenzy. It began with a wedding. Not their wedding, though. NFL star Cole Kmet married his fiancée Emily Jarosz in a dreamy ceremony on June 7. What caught everyone's attention wasn’t the vows or the venue. It was a particular photograph shared by event planner Ellie Nottoli. US musician Taylor Swift (L) and US NFL football player Travis Kelce (R) attend the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

A letter, a name, a frenzy

In a post giving fans a peek into the wedding's behind-the-scenes prep, Nottoli casually dropped a photo of a personalised letter addressed to Taylor and Travis Kelce. And that was enough. The wedding wasn’t theirs, but the note lit up fan theories like a match to fireworks.

“We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee,” Nottoli clarified in another video. She described the aesthetic and how beautiful the event was, complete with customised guest notes.

Too late. Swifties had already started asking the big questions.

Swifties react, chaos ensues

“They got married?” gasped one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Another guessed, “I think they’re married in court. The real wedding will happen later.”

Where were they really?

In reality, the power couple were far from Chicago that day. Swift and Kelce were spotted attending a wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee. That’s where Travis’s cousin said his own ‘I do’s.

Photos and videos showed Taylor looking effortlessly elegant in a powder-blue floral dress, her signature blonde curls bouncing as she smiled. Travis, always the cool contrast, opted for a relaxed look in a quarter-sleeve shirt and slacks.

While the latest rumour turned out to be just that, a rumour, the whispers haven’t stopped. Fans are still holding onto hope for an engagement announcement. After all, it’s not every day that a Super Bowl star and a pop legend collide, let alone fall head over heels.



FAQs

Is it true that Taylor Swift got married?

No, Taylor Swift has not gotten married. The rumour began because of a faux invitation card used as part of a wedding design video.

Did Taylor and Travis go to a wedding?

Yes! They attended Travis Kelce’s cousin’s wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Who is Taylor Swift dating?

Taylor Swift is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce. Their relationship began in 2023, and fans have been following their journey ever since.