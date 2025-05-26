Who is Derek Green? Son of a Super Bowl champ dating Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone public about her romance with Derek Green. Gracie Hunt posing with Derek Green.(Instagram/ Gracie Hunt)

Gracie Hunt took to Instagram to post a series of snapshots showing the couple holding hands in a carousel from a recent vacation. In one image, Green and Hunt pose together by a pool, while another video shows them taking a juice shot.

But who exactly is Gracie Hunt’s beau Derek Green?

Who is Derek Green?

Derek Green is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. He is the youngest of Trent Green’s two sons, both of whom also played quarterback in their respective college football teams.

Trent Green had a long career in the NFL, spending 15 years in the league. He played for the Chiefs from 2001 to 2006, coming to Arrowhead just a year after winning the Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams. Now his son is apparently dating the team’s heiress.

Derek Green played quarterback for SMU, a private university in Dallas, from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Long Island University in 2022. Both Gracie Hunt and her father, Clark Hunt, also attended SMU. However, according to his LinkedIn, he did not pursue a career in the NFL like his dad, instead opting to work as a sports operations manager in Kansas City.

Derek Green’s romance with Gracie Hunt was hinted at by the latter in a previous Instagram story that showed Hunt hugging a mystery man as they stood overlooking the Arrowhead Stadium. That mystery man is now believed to have been Green.

The couple was also spotted attending the White House Correspondents' dinner together in late April, which is where the rumours of a budding romance between the two originated. Now, the hard launch is apparently complete as the couple gets ready to navigate their journey in the limelight.