Why Caitlin Clark is not playing Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever today - Latest on injury

Caitlin Clark missed the Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game on Saturday, her fourth consecutive absence due to injury. The 23-year-old confirmed she wouldn't play in the second clash between the two WNBA heavyweights this season just ahead of the game. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever missed the game vs Chicago Sky on Saturday (Getty Images via AFP)

Clark is recovering from a left quad strain suffered in the Fever's loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to be out for at least two weeks and could make it to the game against Atlanta next week.

The Fever are 1-2 in Clark's absence.

Injury Details and Timeline

Clark reported leg pain after the May 24 game, leading to an MRI that confirmed a left quadriceps strain. The Fever announced on May 26 that she would miss at least two weeks, ruling her out for games against the Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun (May 30), and today’s Sky game.

Coach Stephanie White noted the injury is unrelated to a prior preseason quad issue.

White suggested it’s likely a Grade I or II strain, with Grade I involving mild pain and a two-week recovery, while Grade II, with some loss of function, may take 4–6 weeks. Clark said: “I’m not going to rush back if I’m not feeling 100%,” but she feels “good” with progress.

Without Caitlin Clark, who averages 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 2025, the Fever rely on Kelsey Mitchell (17.8 PPG) and Aliyah Boston (18.5 PPG, 10.8 RPG) for scoring, with Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald handling playmaking.

The Fever are 3-4, having snapped a three-game skid with an 82-77 win over the Mystics on June 3.

Today’s 8 PM ET game, moved to the United Center for 20,000+ fans, was hyped as a Clark vs. Angel Reese showdown.