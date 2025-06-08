NBA Finals MVP voting process: Here's how the MVP will be decided and full list of past winners

The NBA Finals MVP is no easy title to secure. The choice may be tough or crystal clear in any given year but the status and result acquired remains the same. As the Indiana Pacers compete against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals 2025, here’s a look at how the decision to anoint the MVP will be taken: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his NBA Finals debut on Thursday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Voting process

A team of 11 individuals from media channels ranging from digital, broadcast and print who possess an acquired knowledge of the sport are chosen each year to make the decision. The decision panel is usually selected ahead of the series. An odd number is deliberately chosen to avoid any ties and the player with the highest votes wins the title. The names of the members of this body are revealed only after the final game of the series is played.

Past winners

Here is the full list of NBA Finals MVP award winners:

2024: Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

2023: Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

2022: Stephen Curry (Warriors)

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

2020: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

2019: Kawhi Leonard (Toronto Raptors)

2018: Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

2017: Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

2016: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

2015: Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors)

2014: Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

2013: LeBron James (Miami Heat)

2012: LeBron James (Miami Heat)

2011: Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

2010: Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

2009: Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

2008: Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

2007: Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs)

2006: Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat)

2005: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

2004: Chauncey Billups (Detroit Pistons)

2003: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

2002: Shaquille O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

2001: Shaquille O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

2000: Shaquille O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

1999: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

1998: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1997: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1996: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1995: Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

1994: Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

1993: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1992: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1991: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

1990: Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

1989: Joe Dumars (Detroit Pistons)

1988: James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers)

1987: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)

1986: Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)

1985: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers)

1984: Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)

1983: Moses Malone (Philadelphia 76ers)

1982: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)

1981: Cedric Maxwell (Boston Celtics)

1980: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)

1979: Dennis Johnson (Seattle SuperSonics)

1978: Wes Unseld (Washington Bullets)

1977: Bill Walton (Portland Trail Blazers)

1976: Jo Jo White (Boston Celtics)

1975: Rick Barry (Golden State Warriors)

1974: John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

1973: Willis Reed (New York Knicks)

1972: Wilt Chamberlain (Los Angeles Lakers)

1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)

1970: Willis Reed (New York Knicks)

1969: Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers)

- By Stuti Gupta