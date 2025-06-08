NBA Finals Game 2 tickets: How to score a last-minute seat to the Pacers vs Thunder match

The Indiana Pacers scored a last-minute 111-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday (June 5) at Oklahoma Paycom Center. Although the Thunder dominated the entire match, a jumper from Pacers’ point guard Tyrese Haliburton in the last 0.3 seconds secured them the win. This instance has made Game 2 all the more important for the Thunder to win. Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns in Game 2 on Sunday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

If you’re a fan waiting to see how the next match plays out, here’s your guide to securing a stadium seat instead of watching the game from your couch:

How and where to get tickets

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday (June 8) at 8:00 PM ET at the Oklahoma Paycom Center. Tickets are available on StubHub and have already been designated as “high demand”. Prices currently range from $661 to $13,145, with sufficient options in between depending on the quality of view and price margin you’re aiming for. Most of the terrace view seats have already been sold out, with a few tickets remaining in the outermost and innermost section rings.

NBA Finals schedule

Here is the remaining schedule for the NBA Finals:

· Game 2: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 8, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Friday, June 13, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Monday, June 16, 8:30 PM ET (ABC) (if necessary)

· Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thursday, June 19, 8:30 PM ET (ABC) (if necessary)

· Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 22, 8:00 PM ET (ABC) (if necessary)

By Stuti Gupta