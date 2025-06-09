Pet zebra recaptured after week on the run, airlifted to safety in Tennessee

A pet zebra named Ed, who had been on the run for a week in Tennessee, was finally recaptured on Sunday and dramatically airlifted to safety, much to the relief of local authorities and the delight of social media users. The zebra first went missing on May 31.(X/@RutherfordCountySheriff’sOffice)

Ed was found grazing in a pasture near a residential area in Christiana, about 40 miles from Nashville, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. His unusual escape captivated the internet, inspiring a slew of memes showing him in bizarre situations, from dining at Waffle House to panhandling across Tennessee.

To secure Ed safely, officials called in an aviation team. “Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer,” the sheriff’s office confirmed. A video posted by the department showed Ed wrapped in a net with his head sticking out, gently dangling beneath a helicopter as he was transported.

The zebra first went missing on May 31. Deputies had spotted him sprinting alongside Interstate 24, prompting a temporary shutdown of the roadway. But Ed managed to dodge capture, slipping into nearby woods. Over the following days, he was seen wandering through neighbourhoods around Christiana but continued to elude authorities.

Despite the growing online fanbase hoping he’d venture further, Ed never left Christiana and is now on track to return home safely.

Ed’s week-long adventure joins a string of unusual animal escapes this year. In April, a kangaroo caused a two-car crash after hopping down a highway in Alabama before being tranquilised and returned. In February, a baby seal was spotted in New Haven, Connecticut, but sadly died days after being taken to Mystic Aquarium.

