Indian student filmed at US airport in handcuffs: ‘Crying, treated like criminal’

A disturbing video shows an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA’s Newark Airport before he was deported. The video was shared on social media by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who said that the youngster was crying and was treated like a “criminal” by authorities. An Indian man was handcuffed and pinned to the ground at USA's Newark Airport(X/@SONOFINDIA)

Jain called on the Indian Embassy in the United States to look into the incident and help the student.

Deported in tears from USA

“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal,” he wrote on X.

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” added Kunal Jain, President of HealthBots AI.

According to Jain, the incident took place at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Visuals shared by him show the Indian man pinned to the floor by authorities. One photograph shows a police officer wearing a cap that reads “Port Authority Police”.

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) is a transit law-enforcement agency serving New York and New Jersey. It is tasked with protecting the Port Authority’s critical infrastructure, such as airports, bridges, tunnels, bus terminals, seaports, rail transit, and the World Trade Center complex. It is the largest transit‑related police force in the United States.

In follow-up posts, the NRI said that the student in question appeared to be speaking Haryanavi.

He said that there have been several similar cases of Indians being deported over the last few weeks. He attributed it to them being unable to explain the reason for their visit.

“These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back on the evening flight tied up like criminals. Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days,” Jain wrote.