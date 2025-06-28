Who is Mohamed A? Syrian teenager charged over plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concert

A Syrian national living in Germany was charged with supporting a foreign terror group in connection with a foiled plot to attack pop sensation Taylor Swift's concert in Vienna in August 2024. A Syrian teenager has been charged over plot to attack Taylor Swift's Vienna concert.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Identified as Mohamed A, the German authorities have described him as a juvenile, while he has not been taken into custody. Accused of following Islamic State (IS) ideology, he allegedly helped another key suspect in preparation for the attack, BBC reported.

What to know?

In an official statement, Germany's federal public prosecutor informed that Mohamed A "adhered to the ideology" of Islamic State since April last year. He remained in contact with a young adult from Austria between "mid-July and August 2024" as there were plans for a bomb attack at a scheduled concert of Taylor Swift in Vienna.

As per The New York Times, charges against the "Syrian teenager" were filed last week, but were only made public on Friday, June 27. So far, his exact age has not been made public by the authorities. Some of the charges include supporting a foreign terrorism organisation as well as helping prepare a "serious act of violence endangering the state.”

The German investigators have accused him of keeping with privacy rules. He allegedly helped in translating bomb-building instructions from Arabic as well as providing text for an oath of allegiance to the key suspect for joining the terrorist organisation.

Taylor Swift's concerts

As part of her historic Eras Tour, the 35-year-old was expected to perform three concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna between August 8 and 10 last year. When government officials got to know about a planned terrorist attack, the shows were later canceled.

Later on, two people were taken into custody. These included a 19-year-old with alleged links to ISIS as well as a 17-year-old, who was also said to be inspired by the terrorist group and al-Qaeda.

Thereafter, another person was arrested on August 9 last year, who was identified as an 18-year-old coming from the "social environment" of the main suspect, The Associated Press reported.

According to BBC, the main suspect in the case is Beran A, who is believed to be part of an IS cell in eastern Austria. He is now 20 years old and was arrested after a tip-off by the CIA.

FAQs

1. How many people were expected at Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna?

As per reports, 65,000 fans of the singer bought tickets for the three shows on August 8–10.

2. What was Taylor Swift's reaction?

In an Instagram post, she said the cancellation due to the threat filled her with a "new sense of fear." She added that she felt "a tremendous amount of guilt" as a large number of people made plans to take part in her shows.

3. What was the schedule for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

It kickstarted in Arizona in March 2023, while the final show was held in Vancouver, British Columbia in December last year.