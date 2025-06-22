Who is Kirk Barton? Former Ohio State star and NFL player charged in fatal crash

Kirk Barton, a former Ohio State football player and NFL Draft pick, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Ohio's Dublin early Saturday morning. The 40-year-old, who is a resident of Ohio’s Lewis Center, has been accused of driving a Ford F150 Raptor pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” on the US 33 before he entered Historic Dublin at around 3 AM on Saturday, June 21, according to NBC4i.com. Kirk Barton, a former Ohio State football player, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Dublin.(kirkbarton74/facebook)

Kirk Barton case: What happened?

Barton is said to have struck a Lexus vehicle on West Bridge Street. The accident took place just west of Franklin Street. The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 24-year-old, Ethan Perry.

The former football player sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident and was soon taken to the Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment. After that, he was released into police custody, according to Men's Journal. Barton, who owns BuckeyeScoop.com, was taken by officials to the Franklin County Jail.

As per reports, records of the Franklin County court show that he has been charged with a second-degree felony count related to aggravated vehicular homicide. He is due in court for arraignment at 9 AM (local time) on Monday, June 23.

As per reports, both directions of West Bridge Street and North High Street were shut after the accident for a specific time period.

Who is Kirk Barton?

The Naples, Florida, native was part of the Ohio State football program between 2003 and 2007. He started off at right tackle for a total of four seasons. In 2007, he served as the team captain and was later named first-team All-Big Ten and All-American, Men's Journal reported.

The Chicago Bears picked him in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in one game for the club as a rookie.

Before ending his career following the 2010 season, Barton remained a part of several National Football League (NFL) sides.

FAQs

1. What position did Kirk Barton play?

He played for Ohio State University between 2003-2007 and became popular as a standout right tackle.

2. Who died in the fatal accident?

The person has been identified as a 24-year-old, Ethan Perry.

3. What happens with Kirk Barton next?

He is due in court for arraignment on Monday.