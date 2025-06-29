Rob Lowe confirms St. Elmo’s Fire sequel: Here's why it's in works after four decades

Rob Lowe confirmed a sequel is in the works, nearly four decades after St. Elmo’s Fire, and he is genuinely excited about where it is headed. In a chat with People, the 61-year-old confirmed the long-rumoured project is alive again. “We’re working on the script,” he said, “and it’s really getting good.” Back in 1985, he played Billy Hicks - a wild, saxophone-playing guy who couldn’t quite let go of his college party days. Rob Lowe announces a St. Elmo's Fire sequel is in development, expressing excitement about the script's progress.(@RobLowe/X)

The film followed a close group of friends navigating that weird, messy time between graduation and actual adulthood. Turns out, audiences still aren’t over it.

Rob Lowe explains the reason why sequel is in works after four decades

Lowe believes the sequel has a strong reason to exist, especially now. “It's super valid to revisit those characters that continue to mean a lot to people and watch them navigate this chapter of life, because arguably this chapter of life is every bit as interesting and fraught as — 'What do I do when I get out of college?',” he said.

The coming-of-age film was co-written and directed by Joel Schumacher. In addition to Rob Lowe playing William "Billy" Hicks, the film featured Emilio Estevez as Kirby Keager, a law student and waiter at St. Elmo's Bar; Andrew McCarthy as Kevin Dolenz, a writer for The Washington Post with a sullen streak and Kirby's roommate; and Demi Moore as Julianna "Jules" Van Patten, an international banker and the party girl of the group.

Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Mare Winningham, Andie MacDowell, Martin Balsam, Joyce Van Patten, Jenny Wright, and Blake Clark were also part of the project. The film was produced by Lauren Shuler under the banner of Channel-Lauren Shuler.

