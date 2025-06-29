Are Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson dating again? Cozy Glastonbury reunion sparks speculation

Sophie Turner and British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson might be back together. The pair were seen looking very comfortable around each other at the Glastonbury music festival this weekend, as reported by Hola! The former couple, who were previously together for almost two years, spent time at the VIP Miller’s Bar area backstage. Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's relationship appears to be reigniting after they were seen together at Glastonbury. (Sophie Turner / Instagram)

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson spark dating rumours at Glastonbury

According to The US Sun, they shared drinks and intimate chats, with Peregrine even helping carry their drinks. A source told the outlet, “Sophie and Peregrine were very affectionate with each other. Whatever lovers' tiff they had, it’s clearly all in the past now because they looked mad for each other.”

The source added that Peregrine was being sweet and attentive throughout their time together.

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's breakup early this year

Back in April, fans were convinced the two had broken up. Sophie had unfollowed Peregrine on Instagram and even shared a cryptic IG story that said “tutto passa,” which means “everything passes” in Italian.

Despite that, she never deleted their shared photos. That alone had fans wondering if the door was still open. As of this week, Sophie has refollowed Peregrine on Instagram.

From a public split with Joe Jonas to new beginnings. According to Hola!, Sophie and Peregrine were first linked in October 2023. This came shortly after her high-profile separation from Joe Jonas. A few months later, in January 2024, Sophie confirmed their relationship by posting photos from a ski trip. Peregrine was featured.

They continued to make public appearances together and were often seen showing affection. Sophie shares two daughters - Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2 - with Jonas. She and the singer announced their divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage.

In a joint statement, they said, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage… we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas follow each other on Instagram

After a year-long custody battle, Sophie and Joe finalized their divorce in September 2024. They’ve since been spotted co-parenting peacefully. Just earlier this month, they were photographed walking together in New York.

Now, with Sophie back in touch with Peregrine on social media—and spending time with him again in public—fans are wondering if the romance is being rekindled.

As of now, neither Turner nor Pearson has confirmed anything. But their closeness at Glastonbury has reignited the buzz.

FAQs

Did Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson break up?

They were rumoured to have split earlier this year, but recent sightings suggest they may be back together.

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine Pearson is a British aristocrat and heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

Is Sophie Turner still friends with Joe Jonas?

Yes, the former couple shares two children and has been seen co-parenting peacefully after their divorce.

When did Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson start dating?

They were first linked in October 2023 after her separation from Joe Jonas.