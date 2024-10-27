Sophie Turner wishes ‘angel pie’ Peregrine Pearson happy birthday in heartfelt post

Sophie Turner is celebrating her boyfriend's 30th birthday with a sweet social media tribute. The Game of Thrones actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram wishing Peregrine Pearson a happy birthday on Sunday, October 27. Sophie Turner shares heartfelt birthday tribute for her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson(Instagram)

Sophie Turner celebrates Peregrine Pearson's 30th birthday

The 28-year-old actress shared a carousel of romantic photos with the British aristocrat. “Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving,” Turner captioned the post. In one of the photos, the couple, who began dating amid the Dark Phoenix actress' divorce from Joe Jonas, can be seen kissing in a dramatic pose under a lit-up marquee outdoors.

The pair was next seen enjoying a beautiful sunset together as they cosied up on a deck in a picturesque setting. Another photo shows Pearson sitting next to Turner on a boat, soaking in the sunny afternoon. They were also photographed together on a club dancefloor. The X-Men: Apocalypse star was first romantically linked to the Englishman when they were spotted packing on PDA last year in October.

Fans also joined Turner in wishing her beau on his milestone birthday. “She looks genuinely happy and in her comfort zone around this guy... i don't know but I feel like this guy has such a kind face and seems like a good person. Happy for them both,” wrote one fan. “She looks so happy!!” a second user commented.

Yet another fan said, “First photo is the most new romantic photo I’ve seen in a while.” While a fourth remarked, “Happy Birthday to him while also celebrating her new happiness. Enjoy Sophie’s.” “The picture your happiness exudes made my heart warm. Good for you! p.s. what a tall drink of water you've got,” said one more.