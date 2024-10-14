Joe Jonas spotted kissing mystery woman in Paris, months after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas is ready to move on romantically. Fans of the singer were in shock when reports became public that he had filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. After this, the singer was linked with other women such as Stormi Bree and Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah. Now, as per a new eyewitness report and pictures by Instagram page Deuxmoi, reported by Page Six, the singer was seen cozying up with a mystery woman at a bar in Paris over the weekend. (Also read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finally settle divorce after a year of custody battle for daughters) FILE - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner settled their divorce last month. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Joe with mystery woman

The page states that Joe was spotted chatting closely with a brunette in a local bar in Paris. In the pictures, Joe was seen talking with the woman outside the bar and smiling. The caption read, “According to an eyewitness source, Joe arrived at the bar with friends around 11pm after performing a showcase. At the beginning of the evening, Joe was drinking quietly with his group, then a brunette woman caught his attention. He spent the rest of the evening chatting with her but when the night ended around 2am, they kissed each other goodbye and went their separate ways.”

The report added that although the identity of the woman could not be confirmed, there were several social media users who deduced that she appeared to be online influencer Brenda Cellos.

More details

Joe divorced his ex-wife Sophie Turner officially in September 2023. The two began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They married in 2019 in Las Vegas and held a second ceremony in France the same year. Sophie moved to New York City from England to live with Joe. They have two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

The couple was married for four years before Joe filed documents citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. The official statement on their split read, “Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”