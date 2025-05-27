Watch: Joe Jonas calls ex-wife Sophie Turner an ‘incredible mom’ to their two daughters

American singer Joe Jonas is showing that he and his ex-wife, actor Sophie Turner are making co-parenting work. Almost two years after announcing their divorce, the Jonas Brothers' member opened up about raising their daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with his ex-wife. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalised their divorce last year

“I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” Joe said during Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Live Tour in Hollywood, recently. The video of Joe talking about Sophie went viral first on TikTok, and later on other social media platforms as well.

Watch the video here:

Joe, finalised his divorce from the Game of Thrones actor in September, last year. He emphasised the importance of strong female figures in their daughters’ lives. “As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want,” he said.

He also acknowledged that when it comes to a potential career in the entertainment industry, “We might want them to wait a little while.”

Joe and Sophie, who married in 2019, officially separated in September 2023. Their split initially involved a contentious custody battle, but the pair reached an agreement the following month. Reflecting on that time, Sophie later shared her perspective in a May 2024 interview with British Vogue, saying, “They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for.”

More recently, Sophie gave her public support to Joe’s latest solo music. On Saturday, she posted a link to his album Music for People Who Believe in Love, on her Instagram Stories with the message, “Go go @joejonas.”