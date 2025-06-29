Did Lauren Sánchez shed weight for wedding with Jeff Bezos? Skipped alcohol, cut back on salt and more

Lauren Sánchez has opened up about how she prepared for her grand wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Lauren Sánchez wore a flowery Schiaparelli gown with a figure-hugging, patterned corset to the warm reception she and Bezos gave at the Madonna dell'Orto chapel, according to NBC News.(@laurensanchezbezos via REUTERS)

The 55-year-old television personality, who married Bezos on June 27 in Venice, Italy, revealed that keeping to her regular fitness program was the key to shedding three and a half pounds off her 5-foot-4 body before the wedding.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Sánchez said, “Some people meditate, I work out.”

Explaining her schedule, the journalist stated, “It’s something Jeff and I do every morning. We have our coffee, we talk about whatever’s going on and then we go to the gym.”

Sánchez did, however, make a few changes in the last stretch before her destination wedding, which was attended by famous pals like Orlando Bloom, Eva Longoria, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, and Kim Kardashian. She explained that she avoided alcohol and reduced her salt intake, but otherwise stayed on track with her typical diet.

Stressing that “I like food,” she said: “Food is such a big part of life. I’m Latin!”

Sanchez wanted to have a very classic and elegant wedding

In the days preceding up to the wedding, Sanchez was spotted flaunting her fit physique in Venice. According to reports, the gown took more than 900 hours to make. However, the concept originated over dinner with designer Domenico Dolce a year and a half before.

Her hard work in the gym definitely paid off when she walked down the aisle. Screen icon Sophia Loren served as the inspiration for Lauren's bespoke Dolce & Gabbana gown, which was made of Italian lace and had a high neckline.

Giving details about Sanchez's wedding, designer Stefano Gabbana told the magazine that she intended to have “a very classic and elegant wedding.”

She wasn't keen to do something extremely bling-bling or flashy, he said.

As the couple exchanged vows on the Bezos' $500 million yacht on June 27, the groom donned a traditional black tuxedo, designed by Dolce & Gabbana.