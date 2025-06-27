Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom join Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice

Guests arrive for Jeff Bezos wedding

On Thursday, several guests were spotted arriving for the wedding party in Venice. Pregnant Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner were seen arriving for the party.

Ivanka Trump, alongside husband Jared Kushner and their children, was also photographed arriving on Wednesday, while Kim Kardashian was pictured arriving on Thursday with her sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner. As per CNN, they were seen later in the day chatting with actor Orlando Bloom, who has joined the celebrations with Katy Perry amid rumours of a break-up.

Oprah Winfrey and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady were also among VIPs boarding water taxis at the airport, while Bill Gates and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also been spotted during their arrivals.

On Thursday afternoon, several celebrity guests were seen leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel, dressed up for the first evening’s events. Kim opted for skintight snakeskin, while Trump was pictured in a cherry blossom-motif cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen shielding his face with a black cap.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Venice for their wedding celebration. The three-day ceremony will kick start on Thursday. Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Orlando Bloom, Diane von Furstenberg and Tom Brady are among the high-profile guests set to attend the event.

Ahead of the wedding, Venice has been turned into a "fortress-like operation”, as per People. The measures include 20 security personnel around Chiesa della Madonna dell’Orto, one of the key venues for the celebrations. A wedding party set to take place on June 28 at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a medieval former religious school, has been moved to a new venue due to security concerns. Guests are staying in Venice's finest hotels and will receive gift bags featuring Venetian glass and local sweets.