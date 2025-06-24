Priyanka Chopra reacts as devar Joe Jonas supports her at Heads of State screening; Malti and dad Nick Jonas also cheer

Actor Priyanka Chopra held a special screening of her upcoming film, Heads of State, for her friends and family. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka has shared videos and pictures from the event. Her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas were also in attendance at the event. Priyanka Chopra reacted as Joe Jonas introduced her film at Heads of State at its screening.

Joe Jonas supports Priyanka Chopra at Heads of State screening

In a clip, Nick's brother Joe Jonas was seen introducing the film to the audience. He said, "We are about to watch the premiere, actually not even the premiere, the premiere premiere of Heads of States starring John Cena, Idris Elba and of course Priyanka Chopra Jonas." Sharing the video on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “I love my family. Thank you @joejonas. You're the best.”

Priyanka shares pics of Nick Jonas, Malti

Priyanka shared a picture with Nick Jonas in which the duo was seen walking up the stairs holding hands. She wore a white outfit while Nick opted for a black T-shirt and matching shorts. Both of them had their backs to the camera.

Priyanka didn't caption the photo but simply tagged Nick and added a heart emoji. A cropped photo showed Malti holding on to Nick's finger. Dressed in a green frock, she wore golden and black accessories on her hand.

Ahead of the release of Heads of State next week, Priyanka and the film's team have been promoting it. Recently, Priyanka, John Cena, and Idris Elba attended an event in New York City. Sharing photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The scene is sharp. The mood electric. And we’re not here by accident. #Headsofstate."

About Heads of State

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action-packed comedy about the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together.

Ultimately allied with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. Heads of State will release on Prime Video on July 2.