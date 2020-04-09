Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy to develop Joe Exotic project

tv

Actor Rob Lowe has revealed he is collaborating with Ryan Murphy for a project on former zoo owner Joe Exotic, who was recently the main subject of Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The 56-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram. "Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!" Lowe wrote in a post alongside a photo of Joe Exotic with his dog.

Tiger King, a seven-episode series, has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debuted on Netflix on March 20.

Also read: Tiger King review: Insane Netflix series is the first great fictional unifier of the coronavirus era

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation.

Previously, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon had announced that she will adapt the story for the screen, taking on the role of Baskin.

