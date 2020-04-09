e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy to develop Joe Exotic project

Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy to develop Joe Exotic project

Rob Lowe has announced that he will collaborate with Ryan Murphy on a project inspired by Tiger King, Joe Exotic.

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Rob Lowe dressed up as Joe Exotic.
Rob Lowe dressed up as Joe Exotic.
         

Actor Rob Lowe has revealed he is collaborating with Ryan Murphy for a project on former zoo owner Joe Exotic, who was recently the main subject of Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The 56-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram. "Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!" Lowe wrote in a post alongside a photo of Joe Exotic with his dog.

 

Tiger King, a seven-episode series, has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debuted on Netflix on March 20.

Also read: Tiger King review: Insane Netflix series is the first great fictional unifier of the coronavirus era

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation.

Previously, Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon had announced that she will adapt the story for the screen, taking on the role of Baskin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news