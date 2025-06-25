Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce mark their first red carpet appearance together: Pics

Pop star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped the traditional Hollywood glamour and instead made their red carpet debut as a couple at a training camp, where they were spotted walking hand-in-hand and sharing kisses. Also read: Taylor Swift's look for date night with Travis Kelce disappoints internet: 'All that money and that terrible outfit' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who keep their relationship private, opted for a casual way to debut their romance.(Instagram)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make it official

Earlier this week, the pop star and the Kansas City football player made their debut at the opening night ceremony for Kelce’s Tight End University in Nashville.

A video shared on the event's official Instagram account captured the adorable moment when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked onto the red carpet hand-in-hand, beaming with joy. The caption read, “Tight End Era”. The clip featured the couple walking in slow motion to the sound of Swift’s song Ready for It.

Taylor Swift was seen in a green and white checkerboard top and a matching peplum skirt, while Kelce complemented his girlfriend's look in a white collared tee with yellow embellishments, matching shorts, and white sneakers.

Another photo on the Tight End University Instagram also featured the couple standing next to the program’s other founders, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, and their partners.

An additional video from the event shared through a fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed off Taylor Swift and Kelce making their way onto the event’s red carpet. As they posed for photos, Kelce affectionately wrapped his arm around Taylor Swift, and the couple sweetly sealed the moment with a tender kiss on the lips.

Kelce founded the annual three-day summer training camp in 2021 with fellow NFL stars George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen. According to the event's website, the camp was founded to help tight ends "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more”.

More about the couple

Taylor Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023, with the Fortnight singer regularly attending his games during NFL seasons. Kelce also showed up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows throughout its nearly two-year run.

After the Eras Tour wrapped in December, the pair has maintained a low profile. Recently, Taylor Swift and Kelce sparked rumours they got married after wedding seat assignment placards for the couple were revealed shortly after they attended a family member's nuptials in Tennessee. However, they were never confirmed.