Taylor Swift paired Balmain dress with $22,500 necklace for NYC date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift turned heads in New York City on June 28 as she stepped out for a dinner date with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The Grammy winner wore a houndstooth mini dress from Balmain worth $3,500. The dress had chain straps, gold buttons and frayed edges that gave it a bold finish. But what really caught attention was her necklace. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(Instagram)

The 35-year-old billionaire wore Cartier’s Panthère necklace - a delicate gold and diamond piece that costs $22,500. She paired it with Ofira’s Tattoo diamond ring, which is priced at $3,400 and a diamond-studded gold Rolex watch, E! News reported.

Swift completed the ensemble with a taupe handbag by Aspinal of London, which matched her Christian Louboutin sandals. The total look cost more than $30,000, per the outlet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYC date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed calm and happy as they walked hand in hand through the city. They have been spending most of their off-season time together, dividing days between New York and Boca Raton, Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been training.

Earlier in the week, the couple attended Tight End University in Nashville. Taylor made a surprise appearance on stage with country star Kane Brown, performing her hit track Shake It Off. That same night, she also caught up with her best friend, Abigail Anderson and her husband, Charles Berard.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's red carpet moment?

One clip from TEU has been trending online. It shows Swift and Kelce walking slowly down a red hallway rug, hand in hand. Fans quickly called it their “red carpet debut,” even though it wasn’t an actual event.

Taylor didn’t need a formal event or flashing lights to make a statement. Just a dress, a necklace, and a walk with Travis did the trick. Together, they continue to draw attention everywhere they go - not with showy moves, but with quiet moments that say a lot.

FAQs:

1. What necklace did Taylor Swift wear on June 28?

She wore Cartier’s Panthère necklace, worth $22,500.

2. Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still dating?

Yes, they’ve been together since mid-2023 and continue to make appearances in public.

3. Where was Travis Kelce training recently?

He was in Boca Raton, Florida, following the 2025 Super Bowl.