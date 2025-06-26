Gastroenterologist reveals what affects digestion more than junk food: ‘Binge watching TV shows’

When you're focused on your screen, you're not paying attention to your food or your body's hunger and fullness cues. You might not even notice how much you're eating or what you're eating. Mindless eating can lead to consuming more calories than you need, potentially contributing to weight gain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prasad Bhate, HOD and consultant, gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune explained how this habit affects the digestive system. Also read | Nutritionist explains how eating while working can ruin gut health By being mindful of your binge-watching habits and taking steps to mitigate potential negative effects, you can enjoy your favorite shows while supporting your digestive health. (Freepik)

Binge-eating can disrupt the gut-brain axis

He said, “When talking about digestive health, people often bring up diet, particularly the use of fried and processed food. The silent disruptor of contemporary life, however, is known as binge-watching. What was formerly thought to be a harmless hobby has been shown to have a far more significant effect on a person's digestive system than the occasional junk food splurge.”

Binge-watching involves extended periods of sitting, which can slow down digestion and lead to discomfort. According to Dr Bhate, binge-watching affects the gut-brain axis, particularly when combined with extended periods of inactivity.

He said, “This brain-digestive tract communication mechanism is influenced by a person's general lifestyle choices. Excessive screen time, especially when coupled with binge-watching and other sedentary behaviours, alters the natural rhythm of digestion on a fundamental level. The wave-like movement of the digestive tract's contracting muscles, known as peristalsis, considerably slows down.”

How is it linked to digestive health?

Dr Bhate added that this slowed-down process can lead to delayed stomach emptying, acid reflux, bloating, and constipation. “A poor digestive experience or overeating can arise from our inability to pay attention to how effectively we are chewing our food and how full we feel. Also, eating in front of a screen decreases the production of saliva and enzymes necessary for the appropriate breakdown and absorption of nutrients,” he said.

He shared that patients generally complained of regular gas, irregular bowel movements, and even indications of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and there were no significant food triggers for the symptoms that any patient experienced. Dr Bhate said, “The only thing that all of the cases I followed up on had in common was extended screen time, especially late-night screen time.”

A digital curfew ought to be implemented, especially around mealtimes and after meals. (Freepik)

Sedentary behaviour must be avoided

Dr Bhate warned that if chronic digestive blockage is not resolved, ‘it can worsen and lead to peptic ulcer disease, gastritis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD’). “When poor sitting and slouched posture are combined with the prolonged immobility of couch surfing or binge-watching TV shows, the strain on abdominal organs might result in problems like intestinal motility difficulties or a hiatal hernia,” he said.

According to Dr Bhate, priority should be given to the treatment that involves a change in behaviour: “A digital curfew ought to be implemented, especially around mealtimes and after meals. Also, it's helpful to relight the ‘workout switch’ by finding a short stroll to do afterward. Ten to fifteen minutes might be sufficient to stimulate the stomach motility. Acid reducers or prokinetic drugs could be helpful for persistent dyspepsia. Some digestive enzyme supplements may be helpful if your own enzyme-producing capacity is hampered by inactivity.”

What should you do to stay safe?

If symptoms are chronic or getting worse, Dr Bhate said a workup involving procedures such as upper GI endoscopy, colonoscopy, and/or motility testing might be suggested for additional assessment of the underlying disease. He added that surgical procedures like fundoplication may be considered if GERD is severe and accompanied by symptoms like Barrett's esophagus or esophageal stricture.

“Diet and regular routines are essential for a healthy gut. Virtually constant screen time throughout the day, particularly during meals, interferes with the gut's natural processes far more than is generally understood. The best options for a healthy gut are prevention, moderation awareness, and effective early treatment options before the minor disruptions are allowed to develop into a more serious condition,” Dr Bhate said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.