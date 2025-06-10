Are you always hooked to the screen? Doctor explains its impact on your brain and shares 7 key prevention tips

Whether for work or leisure, screens have become an inseparable part of our daily lives. From starting the day logged into our laptops to winding down with a movie or endlessly scrolling through social media, excessive screen time can take a toll on both our eyes and brain. Too much screen time can have a variety of negative effects on our health.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Praveen Gupta, neurologist said, "Too much screen time can have a variety of negative effects on our health, ranging from eye strain and neck pain to social isolation and cognitive function."

How excessive screen time can affect the brain:

“Excessive screen use among adults may damage learning, memory, and mental health while also increasing the risk of early neurodegeneration. It causes thinning of the cerebral cortex, the brain's outermost layer responsible for memory processing and cognitive skills like decision-making and problem-solving,” said Dr Praveen Gupta.

He added, brain-related conditions such as dementia, stroke, and Parkinson’s disease were found to occur more commonly in individuals who watched television for five or more hours a day.

"Adults with excessive screen usage or a diagnosed smartphone addiction had less gray matter volume. Gray matter, the brain tissue crucial for functions like movement, memory, and emotions, naturally declines with age," said the neurologist.

Social apps take up nearly half of mobile screen time, which in turn consumes more than a quarter of waking hours. (Pixabay)

Dr Praveen Gupta further noted down tips to prevent excessive screen exposure and protect your brain heath:

1. Reducing digital fatigue:

You don't have to avoid screens entirely to safeguard your brain. The key is balance. Here's how you can prevent digital fatigue and stay productive:

2. Set limitations for screen time:

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds to reduce eye strain.

Use the 50/10 rule: Work for 50 minutes, then take a 10-minute break to rest your eyes and reset your posture.

Use Do Not Disturb mode for focused work to reduce distractions.

3. Reduce blue light exposure:

• Use night mode or blue light filters on your device.

• Use blue light-blocking eyewear if you spend long hours on screens.

• Swap late-night scrolling for a good book or calming activities like deep breathing or light stretching to support better sleep.

4. Prioritise real-world interactions.

• Plan screen-free lunches with family and friends.

• Refresh your thoughts by going on walks or exercising away from screens.

• Optimise phone or in-person interactions above digital socialising.

5. Optimise your screen settings:

• Optimise brightness and contrast to reduce eye strain.

• Keep screens an arm's length away.

• If your eyes feel dry, blink more frequently and use artificial tears.

6. Practice digital mindfulness:

• Set app restrictions to prevent excessive scrolling.

• Turn off unnecessary notifications to minimise distractions.

• Use grayscale mode to reduce addictiveness in social networking apps.

7. Give your brain a break:

• Reset your thoughts with meditation or deep breathing exercises.

• Create a screen-free bedtime regimen for improved sleep.

• Enjoy offline hobbies such as reading, journaling, or creative activities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.