Doctor shares 7 health consequences of excessive screen time and why a digital detox is the need of the hour

Is your combined screen time across all gadgets rising at an alarming rate? A regular digital detox in this increasingly screen-first world is the solution. But if you don't take unplugging from screens seriously, thinking it's not as necessary, it's time you looked at the risky consequences of excessive screen usage. Even little kids succumb to phone addiction, which can pose serious health dangers later on in life.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist and Holistic Wellness Coach, reminded why digital detox is the urgent need of the hour.

She said, “In today’s hyperconnected world, our screens are both lifelines and landmines. As a dermatologist, transformational life coach, and someone who has long advocated for the intersection of physical and emotional wellbeing, I see firsthand how digital overload erodes both vitality and resilience. A digital detox isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity for our nervous system, sleep, posture, and even our sense of self. It’s time we stopped treating it as an occasional escape and started integrating it as a conscious rhythm into our daily lives.”

Dr Aparna Santhanam shared a detailed guide, listing out the 7 harmful health consequences along with how to realistically do a digital detox:

7 harmful impacts of constant engagement with screens

1. Hijacks sleep architecture

Screentime directly influences sleep patterns.(Shutterstock)

Problem:

Exposure to blue light from phones, laptops, and TVs delays melatonin release.

Melatonin is the hormone responsible for sleep regulation, disrupting your circadian rhythm.

Impact:

• Insomnia or poor sleep quality.

• Shallow, fragmented sleep cycles.

• Increased risk of chronic fatigue, weight gain, and mood swings.

Solution:

• Screen sunset rule: Turn off all screens 90 minutes before bedtime.

• Digital dimming: Use night mode, blue light filters, or warm-tone lighting after sunset.

• Swap the scroll: Replace nighttime scrolling with journaling, reading a physical book, or gentle breathwork.

2.Derails nervous system’s natural rhythm

Often one is stressed when screentime is high, in the fight or flight mode.(Freepik)

Problem:

Constant digital engagement keeps the sympathetic nervous system active.

It is chronically in the ‘fight or flight’ mode.

Impact:

• Elevated cortisol levels.

• Reduced vagal tone (marker of stress adaptability.)

• Irritability, restlessness, emotional volatility.

Solution:

• Micro-pauses: Take 2–5 minute screen-free breaks every 30 minutes.

• 5-5-5 breathing: Inhale for 5 seconds, hold for 5, exhale for 5. Repeat 5 times.

• Spend time in nature: Spend 15–20 minutes in nature daily, barefoot if possible, for nervous system recalibration.

3. Screen-bound lifestyle is sedentary by default

Weight gain and other chronic diseases rise with high screen time.(Freepik)

Problem:

Hours spent sitting and scrolling reduce physical activity.

This lack of physical activity impairs circulation and is overall very unhealthy for health, causing chronic diseases.

Impact:

• Weight gain and metabolic disturbances.

• Muscle stiffness and reduced flexibility.

• Poor lymphatic drainage and posture issues.

Solution:

• Movement cues: Use a standing desk or take a lap around your home every 30–40 minutes.

• Stack your habits: Stretch or do bodyweight squats during video calls or while waiting for downloads.

• One screen-free workout per day: Dedicate time to be present in your body without digital interference.

4. Triggers Digital Eye Strain (Computer Vision Syndrome)

Prolonged phone usage puts strain on the eyes. (Shutterstock)

Problem:

Staring at screens for extended periods without blinking or visual variation causes visual fatigue.

This visual fatigue is digital eye strain.

Impact:

• Dryness, blurry vision, and headaches.

• Light sensitivity.

• Increased risk of progressive myopia.

Solution:

• 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

• Eye yoga: Try directional eye movement and palming to relax ocular muscles.

• Visual hygiene: Ensure optimal lighting and screen height to reduce glare and strain.

ALSO READ: Doctor shares 5 tips to relieve your tired eyes and help reduce screen fatigue

5. Causes 'Tech Neck' and Postural Collapse

Poor posture is highly likely from frequentlt bending neck to check the phone.(Freepik)

Problem:

Looking down at phones or hunching over laptops compresses the cervical spine and strains the upper back.

Impact:

• Neck pain, shoulder tension, and headaches.

• Dowager’s hump in the long run.

• Compressed breathing from slouched posture.

Solution:

• Elevate devices: Keep your screen at or just below eye level.

• Hourly posture resets: Shoulder rolls, chest openers, and spinal extensions.

• Wall angels and chin tucks: Great for counteracting forward head posture.

6. Weakens focus and cognitive resilience

Focusing on one task becomes challenging as attention skills take a serious hit.(Freepik)

Problem:

Constant digital multitasking fragments your attention span.

It reduces your brain’s ability to do deep work.

Impact:

• Reduced memory retention.

• Shallow learning and mental fatigue.

• Lowered creativity and problem-solving.

Solution:

• Batch your digital tasks: Check emails and social media at scheduled times.

• Create deep work blocks: 90-minute focus sessions without alerts or multitasking.

• Digital declutter: Clean up your home screen—remove apps you don’t need.

7. Increases anxiety, FOMO, and emotional fatigue

Too much screentime also makes you feel anxious.(Shutterstock)

Problem:

Endless comparison loops on social media and constant pings overstimulate your emotional centres.

Impact:

• Low-grade anxiety and restlessness.

• Social comparison fatigue.

• Sleep disruption and emotional burnout.

Solution

• Only consume essentials: Turn off non-essential notifications

• Try a weekly Digital Sabbath: One full or half day without screens

• Curate your feed: Follow only what nourishes; unfollow what depletes

How to do a realistic digital detox?

Small, sustainable shifts are more powerful than occasional digital fasts. What matters most is intention.

1. Morning anchor:

No screens for the first 60 minutes of the day.

Instead, hydrate, journal, stretch, or spend time outdoors.

2. Time batching:

Group screen tasks like emails, social media, and news reading into 2–3 windows daily.

3. Tech boundaries:

No phones in the bedroom, bathroom, or dining area.

4. Use tech for mindfulness:

Apps like Forest, Insight Timer, or Focus Keeper can help you build digital discipline mindfully.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.