Does digital detox really work and can less screen time mean less stress? Here's what experts say

Do you joke about being addicted to your smartphone? If you can't go 10 minutes without checking your phone or sleep with it under your pillow, a digital detox may be what you need. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rahul Chandhok, senior consultant and head of psychiatry, Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi, shared that 'less screen time would mean less stress'. Continuous notifications and feeling pressured to be constantly updated overwhelm the brain, making it more difficult to unwind. Here's what you could do about it.

Alma Chopra, a motivational speaker and life coach, further told HT Lifestyle that constant digital noise quietly increases stress and decreases concentration. That's where a digital detox comes in.

Do you really need a digital detox?

Speaking of digital detox, Dr Chandhok said, “With the current digital age, we are always facing screens everywhere, be it smartphones and laptops or TVs and tablets. Technology keeps us connected and up to date, but too much screen time can silently affect our mental health. This is when the idea of a digital detox comes into play – away from screens, de-stressing, and reconnecting with the world.”

Dr Chandhok added that research shows that too much screen time, particularly scrolling on social media, causes anxiety, poor sleep, and loneliness. According to him, “Continuous notifications and feeling pressured to be constantly updated overwhelm the brain, making it more difficult to unwind. A digital detox breaks such a pattern by providing an opportunity for the mind to relax. Even short screen time breaks, like taking a day off from social media or keeping your phone off the table while eating, can enhance mood, concentration, and sleep.”

Dr Chandhok said that after only a few days of cutting down on screens, individuals 'tend to feel more relaxed and grounded'. He said, “A successful digital detox is not cutting off technology entirely for good. Rather, it's about establishing healthier habits, such as switching off non-urgent notifications, having screen-free times of the day, or choosing face-to-face interactions over texts whenever possible.”

A digital detox provide an opportunity for the mind to relax. (Freepik)

What is a digital detox and why does it matter?

Alma said, “It's not about giving up your devices but rather taking a purposeful break from screens, phones, tablets and laptops to restore control of your time, attention and mental space. It is like organising your mind in the same manner that you would in a messy room.”

Alma said that ‘61 percent of individuals admit to being addicted to the internet and their devices’. Excessive screen time can cause stress, interrupt sleep, and leave you feeling mentally tired. She added that even notifications 'maintain your brain in a constant state of alert and affect your capacity to concentrate'.

“But when you take a step back, your mind receives the breathing room it requires. Even small changes help. For example, Selena Gomez has stated that taking a break from her phone helped restore her creativity. Therefore, just turning off alerts or putting your phone down can increase focus, improve mood, and reduce worry,” Alma said.

She suggested simple ways to begin your digital detox:

⦿ Create tech-free zones such as no phones at the dinner table or bedroom.

⦿ Establish daily time limitations for social media usage and be conscious when using technology.

⦿ Implementing a digital curfew before bedtime can significantly enhance sleep quality.

Strive for balance rather than perfection

Alma said: “Technology isn't the enemy, but misuse is. So limiting screen time and replacing it with family dinners, peaceful walks, deep sleep, and meaningful discussions gives us a break from the virtual world and helps us connect with the real world. Taking one small step away from screens could be a great move towards a calmer and clearer self.”

