Children glued to screens? Expert shares a detailed guide for parents to encourage healthy tech habits

Children, in particular, are being swept away by technology, with their screen time increasing at an alarming rate. Whether engrossed in gaming or scrolling through social media, excessive phone use takes a big toll on their mental and physical wellbeing. Despite these unhealthy patterns of digital consumption, many kids continue with this behaviour.

So, as a parent, how do you approach and address this situation? Do you take the phone away and how do you break their impulsive need for gadgets?

In an interview with HT, Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing for Roundglass Living, a holistic wellbeing app, shared detailed suggestions on how parents can approach this situation.

She said, “Trying to cut off the flow of technology entirely isn’t practical—or even helpful. Screens and devices are an inevitable part of modern life. The goal isn’t elimination, but balance: helping kids navigate this digital current with mindfulness, and ensuring screen time coexists with other enriching aspects of life—school, hobbies, outdoor play, and face-to-face connections.”

How to build healthy screen habits

Building healthy screen habits is the need of the hour. Previously, the only solution seemed to be uprooting screen involvement altogether. But now, a more balanced approach has emerged, one that focuses on managing screen time rather than eliminating it entirely.

Prakriti recommended these in-depth suggestions on how parents can build a healthy relationship with screens:

Try dopamine hacking: Instead of banning screens, create dopamine-boosting offline habits, and exciting, unpredictable experiences that make real life just as engaging. For example, let kids design their own real-world ‘quests,’ where they can earn points and rewards for creative, movement-based, or learning activities.

The brain remembers experiences based on the most intense moment and how it ended. End offline time on a high note so kids start associating it with excitement, not deprivation. Establish screen-free zones: Set intentional spaces in your home where screens stay out of sight, making unplugging a natural habit. Keep devices off the dining table to encourage real conversations, out of bedrooms for better sleep, and away from shared spaces to promote creativity and connection.

How to make your children put their phone down

Children are glued to devices, and trying to make them break free can sometimes cause them to lash out at their parents. This is a delicate situation, so how should parents approach it?

Prakriti Poddar advised these steps:

No to old parenting style of yanking away phone: Old-school parenting says, “Take the device away.” But that only creates withdrawal symptoms—because, neurologically, kids are experiencing a dopamine crash. Instead of punishment, hijack the nervous system’s response to transitions and make off-screen time feel natural.

In a digital world, screens are inevitable. So parents should instead change their perspectives and stop treating screens as enemies and coercing children to give them up. With some mindful techniques, like the ones Prakriti mentioned, parents can help guide their children towards a harmonious coexistence with screens.

